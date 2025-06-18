R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ‘Jab Tu Sajan’ Is a Soulful Ode to Manifesting Love

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of the upcoming Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi have unveiled their first song, Jab Tu Sajan — a tender, romantic ballad that captures the quiet power of manifesting love.

Featuring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the song is sung by Mohit Chauhan, composed by Rochak Kohli, and penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini. The track, produced by Rochak Kohli and Sharan Rawat, leans into an emotionally rich, minimalist style, offering a pause from the noise of modern life to spotlight love in its most sincere form.

Jab Tu Sajan isn’t about grand gestures or sweeping declarations. Instead, it reflects the stillness, depth, and intimacy of love that grows slowly — and stays. It explores the longing for connection and the quiet confidence of knowing you’ve found your person.

“This is the song I’ve been most excited about in a long time,” said Madhavan. “It’s not just a melody—it’s an emotion that seeps into your soul. Mohit’s voice brings such honesty and calm. This track is close to my heart and speaks of love in its purest form. I’m grateful to Rochak, Mohit, Dharmatic, and Netflix for bringing it to life.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh echoed the sentiment: “From the first listen, I felt an instant bond with the song. It’s soft, real, and honest—just like the love story in the film. It grows on you, and the music mirrors the emotions our characters live through.”

Mohit Chauhan added, “This song isn’t about fireworks—it’s about love that unfolds gently, like it’s always been there. There’s a rare stillness in it. Rochak and Gurpreet created something deeply emotional, and I’m honored to lend my voice—especially for Madhavan, whose roles have always carried great emotional weight.”

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Aap Jaisa Koi is set to premiere on Netflix on July 11, 2025. (Source: IANS)