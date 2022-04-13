Stepping into The World Of Valaya

TANYA BANON

New Delhi– Hot on the heels of the release of his bridge-to-luxury line at the recently held FDCI x LFW fashion week, veteran designer JJ Valaya launched his all-new flagship experience, The World of Valaya, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The designer’s love for cohesive spaces harks back to his first standalone fashion and lifestyle store from back in 1996 – which was spread across a stately one-acre farm in New Delhi’s Chattarpur. Today redefining the benchmark of luxury fashion and lifestyle in India, Valaya launched his 12,000- square feet, two-story concept store featuring the designer’s three primary loves under one roof – Fashion, Home, and Photography.

Speaking about The World of Valaya the designer revealed, “This is my dream space which has been delayed by two years because of the pandemic. I had a fabulous show in 2019 and then unfortunately everything was put on hold in 2020 and 2021, so this is extra special and I wanted the launch to be spectacular. I’m so pleased with the way it has turned out and grateful for the appreciation everyone has shown.”

As you step into Valaya’s world, the ground floor houses JJV, the all-new-bridge-to-luxury eco-conscious collection made from Tencel Luxe, along with Valaya’s books on photography; fashion accessories such as pocket squares, cufflinks, scarves, belts and a selection of Valaya Home furniture. “I believe we’ve always been a prime example of sustainability… couture by its very nature is sustainable. Our clothes are still coming back for resizing which speaks to the quality, purpose and responsibility we have demonstrated with our brand. Sustainability has always been at the heart of JJ Valaya and this travel based occasion wear line with Tencel Luxe is eco-friendly. Decades later our couture and formal pieces are timeless, if that doesn’t reflect sustainability then I’m not sure what does,” adds the designer.

The world of Valaya

Walking down the Art Deco-inspired staircase into the capacious lower level, you find yourself standing under a grand chandelier in the resplendent Jamawar Gallery featuring walls fabricated using original antique jamawar shawls and Art Deco inlay flooring. This leads to the central artery of the space – the grand passage in black and white with a signature chevron ceiling illuminated by a series of pendant lights.

To the left of the central passage lies the fashion section housing the women’s wear & menswear collections, a couture museum showcasing single-edition masterpieces, a precious jewellery showcase, and the private lounge for bespoke consultations, Le Salon du Musee. Here one will find the legendary Valaya embroideries in the finest of Couture for women and men besides a showcase of the Fabled Alika Jacket, The Shifting Leaves Chevron Line as well as a line of Jhalamand House shirts. Also featured here is a line of men’s shoes, Cufflinks, pocket squares and buttons and scarves, belts and headbands for women. This space also introduces the JJ Valaya line of precious jewellery (crafted in association with Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh, creators of the maharaja’s jewels since 1866).

“Couture will always be important to me as I like to be part of people’s celebrations – fashion is always evolving and The World of Valaya is a tribute to my forefathers. I’m so glad for the appreciation shown. I’m also very proud for our precious jewelry line and Valaya Home. This multidisciplinary space remains rooted in quintessential Valaya sensibilities,” states JJ.

The world of Valaya

To the right of the alley, a black arched entrance with signature Valaya wall tapestries brings you to the central Altar Lobby of the Home section where you can meander through five seamlessly interconnected zones – the living room, the bar with its dedicated lounge, the dining room, and the bedroom – for a complete Valaya Home experience. Every product at the store has been designed, developed, or curated by the master couturier, reflecting the synergy of modern, maximal, and multi-cultural elements while the space has been designed by Valaya Home.

Marked by a cohesive design language, Valaya Home is where the brand’s core ethos comes alive, that of the royal nomad with a penchant for Art Deco. Here, expect to find the all-new line of Valaya fine furniture, lush carpets, lighting solutions, and fine art. In addition, rare vintage finds handpicked by the designer himself, sourced from the Far East, Turkey, the Orient, and the interiors of India, as well as the complete oeuvre of the designer’s art photography can be discovered in this section.

“The whole concept of having a Valaya home experience as part of the World of Valaya is to showcase the look and feel of what our sensibilities can create in spaces. We are here to introduce to the world a Valaya lifestyle with our own unique language of sophisticated grandeur. We strongly believe that whoever comes to shop with us for clothes would have a natural affinity towards Valaya Home and vice versa,” says JJ Valaya.

The world of Valaya

In a world of fast fashion and consumerism reign, the store is a testament to heritage, craftsmanship and reputation. Says the designer, “I couldn’t have imagined a better time time for Indian fashion as corporates, two of them to be specific are on a shopping spree and have picked up a lot of Indian brands, this changes the game at so many levels. I’m so glad this is happening, it’s good for Indian fashion, it’s good for the industry and it’s good for the country. It will also make a great difference for Indian brands internationally. Passion leads to the creation of a reputation and a name, but when corporatisation comes in, that’s when it truly evolves and becomes a brand.”

Valaya reveals he has many more surprises in the weeks to come as this is also the year he celebrates three decades in the industry. “In 2022, we get ready to celebrate 30 years of being in fashion, I am very confident that the World of Valaya, too, will herald and celebrate a new chapter for luxury in India.” (IANS)