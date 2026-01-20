Stebin Ben Wins Hearts With Dance Video as Nupur Sanon Proudly Calls Him ‘Mine’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Stebin Ben has charmed fans with a video of his smooth dance moves from his sangeet ceremony, prompting a proud reaction from his wife, actress Nupur Sanon, who called him “Mine!!!” in the comments.

Stebin, who recently married Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, shared the clip on social media, showing him dancing to the popular song “Dilruba Maana Hai Qaatil Teri Adaa.” Dressed in an all-black suit-and-boots ensemble, the singer appeared relaxed and confident as he performed, quickly winning praise online.

Nupur was among the first to react to the post, commenting, “Mine!!!” Fans noted that she appeared just as captivated by Stebin’s performance as his followers.

The couple has been together for around five years, according to a recent post shared by Kriti Sanon. In that message, Kriti described Stebin as more of a brother than a brother-in-law.

She wrote, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me..”

Expressing disbelief that her younger sister is now married, Kriti added, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

Reflecting on their bond, she continued, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

“My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you,” Kriti wrote.

She further added, “Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love…She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really ‘Giving her away’, so Welcome to the Sanon family.”

Ending her note on an emotional note, Kriti wrote, “P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now…Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back!” (Source: IANS)