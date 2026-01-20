Neha Kakkar Dismisses Divorce Speculation, Urges Fans to Keep Family Out of It

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has shut down speculation about trouble in her marriage after a recent social media post announcing a break from work and personal commitments sparked rumors of a possible divorce from her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

Addressing the chatter, Neha shared a follow-up message on her Instagram Stories, making it clear that her marriage and family were not the source of her distress and asking people not to drag them into the situation.

“Guys plz don’t drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it’s because of their support (sic),” she wrote.

Clarifying the reason behind her emotional post, the singer added, “It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke ‘Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai’ (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt.”

Calling herself overly emotional, Neha said she would be stepping back from sharing personal matters online. “Ab se (now) I’m Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari (helpless) Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and Thank you My NeHearts. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”

The clarification came after an earlier post, which has since been deleted, in which Neha announced she was taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work.”

“Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” she had written.

In the same message, the singer also appealed to paparazzi and fans to respect her privacy. “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

Neha’s clarification has since eased speculation, with fans rallying behind the singer as she takes time away from the spotlight. (Source: IANS)