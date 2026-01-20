Top Indian CEOs Set to Join Trump at World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Several leading Indian corporate executives are expected to join U.S. President Donald Trump at a high-level meeting during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, underscoring the growing focus on U.S.-India economic ties.

According to reports, a group of prominent Indian business leaders will be among 146 global CEOs invited to the closed-door session with Trump. Those expected to attend include Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Wipro CEO Srini Pallia, Bharti Enterprises Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

The meeting comes at a time when negotiations over a potential U.S.-India trade agreement are underway, developments that market participants believe could help lift investor sentiment. Recent signals suggest that discussions between the two countries have gained momentum, raising expectations that a formal announcement could be imminent.

Trump is among the headline figures attending the World Economic Forum this year, alongside senior global leaders and executives such as JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India’s presence at Davos has also featured strong outreach to global investors. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi used the forum to highlight opportunities in India’s clean and green energy sector, emphasizing the country’s ability to scale solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage projects.

Joshi held discussions with senior leadership from Canada-based La Caisse, including President and CEO Charles Emond and COO Sarah Bouchard, focusing on strengthening long-term climate and clean energy investments in India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said international investors are increasingly viewing India as a key investment destination, citing strong interest across multiple sectors. Speaking on the sidelines of the Davos summit, he said global funds continue to show confidence in India’s growth outlook.

“Today, international funds are especially viewing India as a very important destination, and we have many opportunities,” Fadnavis said. “Investments are coming in from diverse sectors, and several discussions are currently underway with international companies and investors.”

He added that discussions initiated at Davos would be taken forward in India once finalized, translating global interest into on-the-ground investment and implementation. (Source: IANS)