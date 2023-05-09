Sree Tadimarri of Lexington Passes Away at 48, Friends Launch Fundraising Campaign

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA– Sree Tadimarri of Lexington, MA, passed away on May 6, 2023 due to cardiac arrest. He was 48.

He is survived by his wife Satya, a 17-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. His friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $250,000 for the family. As of 10:50 am on Tuesday, $25,414 had been raised.

Those who would like to donate to Sree’s family, can support them through the *Sree Tadimarri family support fund* – https://gofund.me/4716d2c6.

Mr. Tadimarri lived in Lexington, MA with his family and was an active member of the local community, according to his official obituary published on Cremation Society of New Hampshire.

Mr. Tadimarri graduated in 2009 with an MBA from Babson College in Massachusetts. He worked as an IT consultant who always excelled in his work.

“Sree was a kind and noble person who would go the extra mile to help his friends or anyone who was in need. He was a gentle, spiritual soul and successfully authored a book on Lord Venkateshwara named “Tholi Pooja” which was inaugurated by C Narayana Reddy. He has also published another book “Alien Yogi” available on Amazon. Above all, he was a wonderful father and a loving husband,” according to his official obituary.

Hi last rites is scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on May 11, 2023, at Cremation Society of New Hampshire located at 243 Hanover Street in Manchester, NH.