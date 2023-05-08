Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted going out for dinner date in Mumbai

Mumbai– Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for a dinner date. However, both kept their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding.

A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked “shadi kab hai”, the two remained quiet and left together in a car.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery ‘Neeyat’ to release on July 7

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s upcoming murder mystery ‘Neeyat’, directed by Anu Menon is all set to release on July 7.

The film has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’.’Neeyat’ has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

‘Neeyat’ narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three super hit films that premiered on Prime Video.

The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of Neeyat. The film will release across the world on July 7.

Ayushmann Khurrana to be felicitated by his alma-mater Panjab university

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is honoured that his alma mater, Panjab University, is going to felicitate him for his clutter-breaking contribution to Indian cinema.

The actor will travel to Chandigarh to receive this award on May 20 and also interact with the students of the prestigious institute.

Panjab University’s alumni list consists of people who have made India proud globally like Ayushmann. Other noted alumni include former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, Bharti enterprises CEO Sunil Bharti Mittal, journalist Shekhar Gupta, and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and ex IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

Ayushmann said: “There have been validations in the past from the TIME magazine, Forbes and also the prestigious National Award, but it’s most special when your alma mater acknowledges your achievements!”

He added: “While studying at Panjab University, I was astonished to learn about so many seniors who had become national icons and made the state and country proud. It was a great honour for me to have studied at this prestigious institution, mentored by brilliant teachers.”

“I was guided, shaped, and empowered to take on the world on my own terms by this institution that set the foundation stone for who I’m today. I had secretly wished then that I would try and emulate the feat of my seniors and make my alma mater proud one day.”

Ayushmann says he is aware that his country wants him to strive for disruption, originality, and world-class quality.

“I realise the responsibility I have to strive for originality in our films and this award will only ground me further to not waver from that bigger goal of always creating something clutter-breaking. I look forward to being at the convocation ceremony. I know it will be a moment that I will cherish as it’ll bring back the memories of my university days,” said the actor

Ayushmann will be next seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’, the sequel to his blockbuster ‘Dream Girl’, scheduled to release on August 25.

Priyanka balked at ‘sloppy kissing scene’ with random person on ‘Love Again’ set

Los Angeles– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas refused to do a “sloppy kissing scene” with a random person on the set of ‘Love Again’.

The actress plays a woman struggling to cope with the death of her fiance and finding love again with a journalist played by Sam Heughan but was left feeling uncomfortable when the script called for her to kiss another character because it was shot when social distancing was encouraged at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up roping real-life husband Nick Jonas in to film the cameo role, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We totally (hit if off). He’s such a fun and funny guy, and he’s nice. For someone who’s a Sam fan, they’d be re- ally excited to know that he doesn’t just play a good guy in this movie, he’s a really, really good guy, a complete gentleman and super thoughtful as a co-actor as well,” Priyanka – who also stars alongside superstar Celine Dion in the movie – told Parade magazine.

“It was a trying time for all of us as actors coming onto this movie but we all had each other and that was really cool. We could hang out. Sam, me, Sofia [Barclay], and the rest of the cast, we used to all hang out together, grab meals, because we just had each other. It was just very great to be able to have people that you could depend on and get along with.”

“But the director and I were talking at dinner about, ‘Oh, my gosh, there’s a slow, sloppy kiss written into the scene.’ And I was saying, ‘Ugh.’ During COVID, kissing a random person sounded very aggressive. And he was like, ‘What if we ask Nick since he’s here anyway?’ ”

The ‘Citadel’ actress went on to add that her husband Nick Jonas had accompanied her to the London-based shoot of “Love Again” anyway and ended up having the “funniest day” on set with him and the rest of the team.

She said, “Nick had travelled to London because it was one of the first times I was travelling during COVID and he wanted to make sure to get me settled in. So, he just happened to be there. We asked him and he was an amazing sport about it.”

“He did the scene, and it was the funniest day on set. I cannot even begin to tell you; it was just a giggle fest. Everyone was just laughing. He was doing something which is the opposite of who we are, so it was just hilarious. I’m really glad Nick came to drop me off in London.”

“Love Again” is slated to hit cinemas on May 9.

Kirti Kulhari chops off her long tresses, gets a crew cut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari has stunned everyone after chopping off her long tresses into a crew cut. She said she has not done it for a role but for herself and feel empowered.

Kirti took to Instagram reels, where she shared a video montage of herself in her new look.

She captioned it: “New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations.”

“Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it.”

She added: “Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you… PS: no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME…”

Kirthi’s fans were excited to see her embrace a new haircut and live life her way. (IANS)