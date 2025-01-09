South Asian Showdown Celebrates 16 Years of Bollywood Fusion on March 1st

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – One of North America’s biggest and best Bollywood Fusion competitions returns to Boston for its 16th year. South Asian Showdown brings together some of the best dance groups from across the US and Canada. Bright beautiful costumes and expertly choreographed dance moves will be on display Saturday, March 1, 2024 at the Strand Theatre in Boston. Tickets can be purchased on their website at www.southasianshowdown.com.

Bollywood Fusion is a highly energetic dance from India that combines many different styles of dance coordinated to a theme. Audience members can expect to see Bollywood, Hip Hop, Bhangra, Classical, Contemporary, Tollywood and more styles on the stage.

“The competition highlights the incredible creativity of cultures from across South Asia,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of South Asian Showdown. “We invite everyone to come and see these intricate dances as teams tell unique and beautiful stories through dance.”

The South Asian Showdown is produced by Boston Bhangra and South Asian Nation, both local nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting cultural awareness.

The South Asian Showdown is supported by the Barr Foundation, Mass Cultural Council, the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and Chardikla TV.