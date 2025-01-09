Boston’s Venture Capital Firms and TiE Boston Angels Network Announce a Joint Event to Support Startups in AI

- Advertisement -

TiE Boston Angels, Glasswing Ventures, Innospark Ventures, and Tola Capital collaborate to fund and scale startups focused on AI

BOSTON–TiE Boston Angels and VC firms Glasswing Ventures, Innospark Ventures, and Tola Capital are organizing a unique joint event, the AI VC Forum, on March 25, 2025, to assist AI startups with potential funding and strategic & operational guidance.

This event also aligns with the State of Massachusetts’ focus on prioritizing AI ecosystem development and making the Boston area an epicenter for AI innovation and TiE Boston’s vision to be a leader in Boston’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

TIE Boston Angels is a network of 100+ serial entrepreneurs and business executives and is the local chapter of the global TIE Angels community. The community offers angel funding and operating guidance to entrepreneurs seeking to address US market needs. Glasswing Ventures, Innospark Ventures, and Tola Capital are three leading Boston area venture capital firms focused on AI with a combined AUM of over $1B and an investment portfolio of 150+ companies.

These organizations are coming together for a unique event that will bring unprecedented opportunities for AI entrepreneurs and startups. By applying to present at this event, startups will not only have access to four potential investment partners but will also have the added benefit of leveraging TIE Angels’ unparalleled network for strategic and operational guidance.

Pre-seed, Seed, and Series A software companies leveraging AI and with valuations under $20M are encouraged to apply to participate in this event by registering through the TiE Boston Angels website: https://www.tieboston.org/angels . The last date to register for consideration is March 13, 2025. It’s best to apply early!

The participating VCs and TiE Boston Angels Leadership Team will select companies to present to VC partners and TiE Boston Angels members for due diligence and funding consideration.

“The Glasswing team is excited to partner with TiE Boston Angels, Innospark Ventures and Tola Capital to support promising start-ups focused on AI-native applications. We hope that this first event will lead to an ongoing program of support for the local entrepreneur community, leading to an even more robust AI ecosystem in Boston, the Commonwealth, and the greater New England region”, said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures.

“Innospark is thrilled to jointly organize and participate in the TiE AI VC Forum. This initiative aligns closely with Innospark Ventures’ core

mission as an early-stage AI-focused fund committed to strengthening AI innovation and leadership in the Boston area. TiE Boston, along with the broader TiE Global network, is uniquely positioned to catalyze AI innovation, and we are proud to partner with them on this effort to foster the growth of the next generation of impactful AI companies,” said Venkat Srinivasan, Managing Director of Innospark Ventures

“As enterprises adopt multimodal and agentic AI applications, the way we work is changing. We know that great startups in Boston are building new companies that will impact the way we work in the future. Tola Capital is looking forward to collaborating with early-stage AI software startups at the TiE AI VC Forum with TiE Boston Angels, Glasswing Ventures, and Innospark Ventures,” said Aaron Fleishman, Partner at Tola Capital.

“TiE is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the world focused on helping entrepreneurs. We seek to leverage our relationships with VCs,

our TiE network of serial entrepreneurs and seasoned executives, and our successful programs to support entrepreneurs and startup companies. My co-program lead, Rahul Chandra, and I are very excited about this opportunity to invest and work with leading AI companies in the Boston area”, said Alok Prasad, TiE Boston Angels Chairman and member of the TiE Boston Board of Directors.

“This event is part of a series of initiatives TiE Boston is launching to be a leader in Boston’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Purnanand Sarma, President of Tie Boston. “This effort follows a recent announcement we made upon the signature of a US-India Life Sciences initiative with the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and the Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (CCAMP), Bengaluru, India. We are thrilled to be working with leading VCs in Boston, an area of high relevance for the present and the future.”

Glasswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups that are enabling the rise of the intelligent enterprise. We are laser-focused on funding exceptional entrepreneurs who are leading the AI revolution, capitalizing on the intellectual might and talent from the premier academic institutions on the East Coast, and fostering growth for our ecosystem.

Innospark Ventures is a new breed of early-stage venture capital firm. Exclusively focused on AI, employing a builder’s mindset, we are curious, rigorous and thoughtful partners, investing our own capital. We serve as thought partners to technical founders and teams, understanding your approach, your data, your pipeline, and your algorithmic ambitions. We support founders with the perspective of proven operators and builders, betting on people and long-term value. Founders join an accessible community of experts, advisors, strategics, executives, and other investors, who provide support, guidance, and mentorship as partners who have walked your path several times.

Tola Capital is a venture capital firm that believes in the power of software, data, and AI to transform the way the world works. Founded in 2010 by experienced software operators at the forefront of cloud computing’s rise, the firm backs entrepreneurs who have enterprise

technology experience and are building disruptive, industry transforming solutions with diverse teams. Tola Capital has raised three funds totaling $670M, has successfully exited numerous startups, and continues to evolve as it supports founders into the era of AI.

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston connects tomorrow’s founders with today’s entrepreneurs, executives and venture capitalists, in its mission to foster entrepreneurship. Operating for 27 years now, TiE Boston’s unparalleled network of successful, serial entrepreneurs are deeply engaged and committed to giving back to the community by providing mentorship, tactical advice, and expertise to rising entrepreneurs through signature programs such as TiE Angels. TiE Angels is a group of accredited investors who provide funding and support for early-stage companies. Beyond funding, we leverage the TiE global network to help companies succeed. More information about TiE Angels can be found at https://www.tieboston.org/angels