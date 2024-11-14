Soundarya Sharma on her Hollywood debut: Dreams do come true

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Soundarya Sharma is all set to make her Hollywood debut with “John Wick” series director Chad Stahelski.

The ‘Housefull 5’ actress is incredibly thrilled. Talking about her big debut, Soundarya shared, “I am incredibly thrilled. All I can say is, Dream on, dreams do come true. 2024 is incredibly special — it started with Housefull 5, all thanks to NGE and my ‘godsister’ Warda Nadiadwala, and now I’m trying and paving my way in Hollywood, which I’m really looking forward to. I had shot a few sequences almost a year ago for the same project, but I never like to talk much until it’s executed because I’m superstitious about it.”

She added, “I’m super excited to finish my last schedule in Los Angeles and France in January. I shot parts of it this year before my Housefull 5 schedule. Due to the NDA, I can’t share further details regarding this project, but I will soon, as per the ideal timeline.”

The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant also shared pictures with director Chad Stahelski on her Instagram handle, writing in the caption, “Finally, I get to post these!!! As they say, Dream on, dreams do come true. Manifestations DO WORK! Here with the one and only, the great filmmaker and director of the John Wick series @chadstahelski #chadstahelski #8711NorthAction #8711 #JohnWick and my dearest friend @hugh_gregoryfitzgerald. PS: Can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles shooting for something exciting in January. God is kind! Hollywood calling.”

Stahelski, an American stuntman and filmmaker, is known for projects like “Atomic Blonde” and many more. He’s also recognized as the primary stuntman behind successful projects like “Transformers”, “The Matrix”, “Serenity”, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, “The Expendables”, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, “Immortals”, and many other massive Hollywood films.

Meanwhile, Soundarya has also bagged a role in “Housefull 5”, opposite Akshay Kumar. The dentist-turned-actress will play the female lead in the comedy, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film also stars Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.

“Housefull 5” is slated to be released in June 2025.

Sharma shot to fame after appearing on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 16.” (IANS)