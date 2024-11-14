Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet shares heartfelt gift her family gave her on her wedding day

Mumbai– On Children’s Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a ‘piece of her heart’ — a gift that her family gave her on her wedding day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted an adorable video from her childhood, compiling priceless memories with her family. Sharing the heartwarming video, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Here is a piece of my heart, a gift that my family gave me on my wedding day, and I wanted to share it with all of you. #bachpankiyaadein. Childhood memories are always special. Hamesha haste raho, khelte raho and never lose the child within you. Happy Children’s Day!!”

The video features Rakul as a toddler, dancing to Tabu’s hit number ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk Are Baba Ruk.’ The ‘Runway 34’ actress also added the song “Chhote Chhote Tamashe” to the video.

The clip opens with the actress looking at the camera as she says, “Hi, I am Rakul.” From playing with her father, dancing in a fancy dress, to cutting cakes, the video montages give a glimpse into Singh’s cherished childhood memories.

Extending her greetings, Kajol posted photos with her kids, son Yug and daughter Nysa, alongside a note in which she shared her love for children. The ‘Dilwale’ actress stated that, in many ways, we are all aiming to be as free as children, unaffected by the pressures and complexities of life.

Kajol captioned the post, “I love kids because they haven’t lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that’s what we are all aiming for after a point… to be that free… aren’t we? To all kids, who are mine and not, wishing you all a very happy Children’s Day. #happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies.”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her Children’s Day menu for her daughter Vamika, which included smiles, giggles, and millet noodles.

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse into her Children’ Day menu

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has posted a glimpse into her Children’s Day menu for her daughter Vamika which includes smiles, giggles and millet noodles.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a bowl filled with noodles. It also has two adorable forks with shapes of animals made on it.

For the caption, she wrote: “Children’s day menu smiles, giggles and millet noodles.”

Millets are a highly varied group of small-seeded grasses, widely grown around the world as cereal crops or grains. According to reports, it may have been consumed by humans for about 7,000 years and potentially had “a pivotal role in the rise of multi-crop agriculture and settled farming societies”.

Millets are gluten-free, highly nutritious and rich in dietary fibre. They are rich in micronutrients, including calcium, iron and phosphorus.

Anushka is married to star cricketer Virat Kohli. The two got married in 2017 in Italy in an intimate set up. The couple welcomed their first born, a girl, whom they named Vamika in 2021. They had their second child, a son, Akaay in 2024.

Recently, they enjoyed dosas at a Mumbai cafe, and a photograph from their visit was doing the rounds on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post of a café featuring her and Virat posing with the staff members. Alongside the image, Sharma wrote in the caption, “Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra, posted a series of pictures from Virat and Anushka’s visit there.

The cafe posted another photo of Virat and Anushka with the entire staff, with one extra team member humorously added through Photoshop. The caption explained, “POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn’t on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.”

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in the film “Zero” opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in “Chakda Xpress.” The upcoming biopic is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.

Deepika gets romantic shoutout from Ranveer Singh on their 6-Year milestone

Mumbai– On the occasion of their sixth marriage anniversary on Thursday, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shared a “wife appreciation” post for Deepika Padukone and said “I love you” to the actress.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures of Deepika. The first was a clip of the actress laughing. Another had the “Singham Again” star gorging on some ice cream and cake.

One photograph had the actress making a goofy face with her tongue sticking out. In one picture, Ranveer is watching TV with Deepika on the screen. The last was a photograph of the actress from her pregnancy days. The monochrome image was from the photoshoot, where the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump.

“Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you,” he wrote along with the title track of the from the 2002 film “Saathiya” sung by Sonu Nigam.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’. They got married in the year 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy, where they had two wedding ceremonies, one in Konkani and the other one in Sindhi style.

The two welcomed their first child on September 8 and revealed their daughter’s name on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter’s feet. She captioned the post: “Dua Padukone Singh.”

Deepika explained, “Dua means ‘a prayer’ because she is the answer to our prayers.” The actress concluded, “Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. – Deepika and Ranveer.”

On the work front, Ranveer’s film ‘Singham Again’ released in theatres on November 1.He reprised his role as Simmba in the movie.

Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’.

Rashmika looks back at all memories from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Mumbai– Rashmika Mandanna recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her cherished memories from “Pushpa: The Rise.”

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring her posing with co-star Allu Arjun and the other cast and crew of the film. From casual moments to intense sequences, the photos offered a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that went into bringing the film to life.

Sharing throwback images, Mandanna wrote in the caption, “The trailer for Pushpa 2 drops soon so I was looking back at all my memories from Pushpa 1and I realised I hadn’t shared anything with you guys.. so here goes! 1- Srivalli sending you fulllll love! 2 #throwback to Your Pushpa and Srivalli from Russia 3 The genius and the brains of Pushpa the rise and Pushpa the rule! 4 The only photo I have of the Pushpa gang! 5 A bit from the first look test. 6 My girls in Saami song !! my god! What a rage saami was!”

She added, “7- Srivalli hair and makeup and costumes can be their own fashion line! 8- seeing if Srivalli should have different eyes or no.. and we ended up not using the black lens and going with my natural eye colour 9 so happy with what we’d created! 10 Going to Tirupati and doing research for the character.. Srivalli began here , Srivalli actually began in Tirupati! Here’s to making much more happier ones with Pushpa 2.”

The trailer for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” will be launched at a grand event in Patna on November 17. The event will take place at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located on the banks of the Ganges River. Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming actioner also stars Fahadh Faasil. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

No prosthetics: Abhishek Bachchan says he actually bulked up for his role in ‘I Want to Talk’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the theatrical movie ‘I Want to Talk’, has shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film.

The actor opened up about the transformative experience of playing a character with a significantly different physical appearance at the film’s music launch.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said, “I’m not in this shape anymore. But it’s been a learning experience. It’s been life-changing. And I hope that we’ve managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

He further mentioned, “Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while”.

The actor also emphasised the importance of embracing different experiences and trying something new.

He expressed his gratitude to the film’s director Shoojit Sircar, and said, “What I’d like to thank Shoojit Sircar for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we’re all stuck in the rut of life,” the actor continued. “We’re doing what we’re doing, we’re enjoying it. Some of us have got a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it”.

“What’s nice about working with Shoojit Da and doing a film like this is once in a while you can just talk and say, ‘Hey, you know, I can do something different and maybe I should try something different.’ And when that works out for you, there’s nothing more rewarding”, he added.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, ‘I Want to Talk’ is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

Jaya Bachchan turns singer in first look of ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’

Mumbai– Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is gearing up for an exciting new role in the family entertainer Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

The makers of the film shared the first-look poster featuring Jaya smiling and singing. They also revealed that shooting for the film has begun in Goa. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Unlocking Love and Laughter, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Siddhant took to his Instagram to announce the film, posting pictures featuring himself, Jaya, and Wamiqa.

In the first picture, Jaya is seen beaming with joy as she sings into a microphone while seated on stage. She’s dressed in a white shirt paired with a black long skirt and a matching scarf.

Behind her, Siddhant and Wamiqa strike lively dance poses. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star looks effortlessly stylish in a red sweatshirt and jeans, while Wamiqa dazzles in a vibrant multi-colored dress.

“Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling” is a delightful family entertainer presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios. A Good Co. production. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. The family drama also stars Swanand Kirkire in a pivotal role.

This project marks Siddhant’s first onscreen collaboration with Wamiqa. The upcoming film is all set to release in theatres in 2025.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” The 2023 release featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. In the film, the veteran actress played the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, Rocky’s grandmother.

Kajol aims to feel free as a child

Mumbai– Actress Kajol took to social media to wish her kids, son Yug and daughter Nysa on Children’s Day.

On Thursday, the actress posted adorable photos with her kids, along with a note in which she shared her love for children. Kajol describes them as beings who haven’t yet lost their honesty or their zest for life.

According to her, children remind us of the freedom we all strive to regain as we grow older. The ‘Dilwale’ star added that, in many ways, we are all aiming to be as free as children, unaffected by the pressures and complexities of life.

Kajol wrote in the caption, “I love kids because they haven’t lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that’s what we are all aiming for after a point… to be that free… aren’t we? To all kids, who are mine and not, wishing you all a very happy Children’s Day. #happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies.”

In the first image, the actress is seen striking a happy pose with her son Yug. Kajol looks lovely in a pink saree, while Yug sports a white kurta-pajama. The next images show the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress flaunting her radiant smile as she poses next to her daughter Nysa.

Kajol also posted a video of herself surrounded by kids, giving them her autographs.

Previously, she had shared a post about her film “Karan Arjun”, which is set to be re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024. She captioned the post, “Yeh toh bas trailer hai, dekhiye Karan Arjun ke pyaar ka bandhan duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein phir ek baar 22 November se!”

On the work front, Kajol recently appeared in the film “Do Patti”, where she played the role of a police officer. The thriller also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

“Do Patti” also marked Kriti’s debut as a producer and Shaheer’s Bollywood debut.

For Sara Ali Khan ‘Surya devta ke darshan’ is ‘prime’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan calls herself sunset chaser as she landed on time to get a glimpse of the sun.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the sun after landing at the airport. She used the song “Desert Rose (Radio Edit)” Sting for the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “When you touchdown just in time Because Surya Devta ke Darshan is prime #sunsetchaser nature mein bhi #racer.”

Recently, Sara, who is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself with a plateful of cucumber. The actress is even seen playing around with it as she holds onto a piece of it. She was also seen putting ice on her face.

“Chillin like a cucumber or ice eye ke under,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Sara revealed that she had a ‘new visitor’ on set, while she was shooting for her next film.

Sara took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture from her night-shoot. The image featured a glimpse of the crescent moon.

“New visitor on set today Chandu Ji long time no see #moonstruck… Spotted by luck,” she shared.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations and said that she is “back to reality.”

For the caption, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality &amp;amp; still chasing the sun.”

However, she did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Sonali Bendre reveals why she likes ‘black outfits’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has a good reason for why she loves her outfits in shades of black.

Sonali took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a black ankle length dress. She completed her look with golden drop earrings, subtle makeup and hair tied into a neat bun.

She captioned the post: “Like my outfits how i like my coffee: black! (sic)”

On November 12, Sonali and her husband, Goldie Behl celebrated 22 years of togetherness.

To mark this milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt video compiling their unseen romantic and cherished memories. Sonali took to her Instagram to post a video and captioned it, “22 @goldiebehl.” While the caption was simple, the video montage spoke volumes about their relationship.

The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress also included the song “Maiyya” by the composer duo Sachet-Parampara from the film “Do Patti.” The video features Sonali and Goldie’s unseen photos from their outings, starry appearances, and vacations.

She wrote, “Then. Now. Forever.” One of the photos was from their wedding day on November 12, 2002.

Sonali and Goldie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a grand affair, attended by high-profile guests, including Mumbai’s then-Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple also have a son named Ranveer together.

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She was then seen in films such as “Diljale”, “Major Saab”, “Sarfarosh”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain”, “Kadhalar Dhinam” and “Murari” among many others.

She was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha” starring Akshaye Khanna. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years. Sonali had called her role in this film one of her best roles. The film was finally released on 7 July 2022 on YouTube. ]

The actress has appeared as a judge on various reality shows including India’s Got Talent and India’s Best Dramebaaz. Later, Bendre starred in the television series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News.

When Rani Mukerji cried because of Karan Johar

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji, who won the IIFA for the Best Actress for her work in the movie ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, was once upset with the Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar for not offering her the lead role in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

An old video from KJo’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ shows KJo, Rani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about the movie and how it affected their personal equation.

Rani said, “To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn’t get to know it from you. So that is what hurt me. Like, I’m so close to you, like, you know, I feel that even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you’re taking me, whether you’re taking somebody else, because I share that comfort level with you.”

She further mentioned, “But then when you didn’t come to me and talk to me about it, and I heard it from somebody else, I was like, why didn’t Karan come and take me? Because, you know, you and me don’t have that relationship. Where I might feel bad or, you know, like, my friendship with you level. I remember I did go and cry in front of Aamir Khan.”

The role was eventually offered to Preity Zinta who became an overnight star with the film.

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ also starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan with Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles.

In the film, Naina (played by Preity Zinta) and Aman Mathur (played by SRK) fall in love, but a secret prevents him from reciprocating his feelings and results in a plan to set Naina up with her best friend, Rohit Patel (played by Saif).

The film was a major success at the box office.(IANS)