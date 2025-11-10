Sonu Nigam Says Singing Shiva Bhajans with Shaan Was “Truly Special”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan have reunited for the final episode of T-Series and Bhushan Kumar’s “Mixtape Bhakti,” delivering a devotional tribute to Lord Shiva that blends traditional bhajans with refreshed musical arrangements.

The new episode features classic Shiva bhajans reinterpreted with contemporary instrumentation while retaining their devotional essence. Sonu Nigam said the collaboration brought back memories of his early years with T-Series in the 1990s, when he first recorded several of these hymns.

“Singing these Shiva bhajans with Shaan was truly special,” Sonu said. “I have been connected to these bhajans from my initial days with T-Series. Singing them with Shaan after so many years felt deeply personal and devotional. The idea was to keep the soul intact while presenting them in a way that feels current and relatable. Kudos to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for giving a fresh take to these bhajans.”

Shaan spoke about the emotional and spiritual connection behind the music. “There’s a different joy in performing devotional music, especially with someone like Sonu ji, whose understanding of expression and emotion is unmatched,” he said. “We wanted every note to carry faith, warmth, and celebration. We hope listeners feel the same connection we felt while recording it.”

The makers shared a preview of Episode 8 on social media, calling it a special offering for devotees. The release was met with enthusiastic responses online, with listeners praising the vocals and arrangement.

One viewer wrote, “Sonu Nigam and Shaan’s divine voices make this bhajan truly magical. The music, vocals and arrangement are absolutely beautiful. Har Har Mahadev!”

Another fan added, “These have always been my favorite bhajans, and now in your voices, they feel even more special.” (Source: IANS)