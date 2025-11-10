Piyush Goyal Meets U.S. Business Delegation to Discuss Cooperation in AI and Clean Energy

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with a U.S. business delegation led by Utah Senate President Stuart Adams on Monday to explore deeper cooperation in sectors such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, biotech, and research.

Goyal said the discussions focused on expanding collaboration across multiple high-growth fields, including aerospace and critical minerals, with the shared goal of fostering innovation and economic partnership. “Driven by innovation and youthful dynamism, there lies immense potential to shape a future of shared growth and prosperity,” he said in a post on X.

The meeting comes as India remains engaged in trade negotiations with both the United States and the European Union. Goyal recently stated that India aims to deepen ties with advanced economies in ways that support mutual long-term growth. He reiterated that India’s trade agreements will prioritize fair terms and strategic advantage.

“Every agreement stands on the comparative advantage India will have vis-a-vis its trading partner. It is not only about tariffs,” Goyal said, adding that India has set a target of doubling trade in goods and services with the U.S. to $500 billion by 2030.

Trade friction remains an ongoing concern, including a 25 percent penal tariff imposed by the U.S. on Indian oil purchases from Russia, in addition to reciprocal tariffs affecting Indian exports to American markets. New Delhi has called these duties “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Goyal said discussions are continuing between both sides, with recent meetings between senior officials signaling progress. However, he emphasized that India will not finalize any agreement until it is confident the deal is balanced and does not restrict the country’s trading flexibility.

“We want a fair and equitable agreement,” he said, noting that India will not rush into any deal that could compromise its economic interests. (Source: IANS)