Sensex, Nifty End Three-Session Slide Amid Buying in IT and Auto Shares

MUMBAI — Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday, breaking a three-day losing streak on the back of strong buying in IT, automobile and select banking stocks, along with improved sentiment from expectations of a resolution to the U.S. government shutdown.

The Sensex ended the day at 83,535.35, rising 319 points or 0.38 percent. The index opened nearly flat at 83,198.20 but gained momentum to touch an intra-day high of 83,754.49 as heavyweight tech and auto stocks advanced. The Nifty closed at 25,574.35, up 82 points or 0.32 percent.

“The potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, coupled with renewed FII buying driven by a favorable Q2 earnings season, supported positive sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. He added that domestic macroeconomic strength is expected to support upward earnings revisions for the second half of FY26.

Among major gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, and Titan. Trent, PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, and Axis Bank ended the session lower.

Most sectoral indices closed in the green. Nifty IT gained 1.62 percent, Nifty Auto rose 0.30 percent, Nifty Financial Services increased 0.24 percent, and Nifty Bank inched up 0.10 percent. FMCG stocks lagged and ended the session in negative territory.

Broader indices also saw moderate gains. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.47 percent, Nifty Small Cap 100 climbed 0.35 percent, and Nifty 100 gained 0.33 percent.

The rupee traded largely flat near 88.66. According to Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities, weakness in the dollar index was offset by continued foreign investor selling. He added that likely Reserve Bank of India intervention near the 88.75–88.90 levels helped limit volatility. Traders are awaiting inflation data from both the U.S. and India this week, which may guide near-term market direction.

The rupee is expected to remain in a narrow but volatile range between 88.45 and 88.90, Trivedi said. (Source: IANS)