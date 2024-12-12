Sonam gets a book by Gillian Anderson: This will be an incredible read

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Fashionista Sonam Kapoor has thanked Hollywood star Gillian Anderson for sending across her book, which the Bollywood actress is sure will be an incredible read.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the book titled “Want”. It is described as “submitted by anonymous, collected by Gillian Anderson.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Thank you @gilliana I’m sure this will be an incredible read…”

“Want” is a book on sexual fantasies. According to a description, it has stories collected and introduces the anonymous sexual fantasies of women from around the world. They are all extraordinary: full of desire, fear, intimacy, shame, satisfaction and, ultimately, liberation.

Talking about Anderson, She is best known for her roles as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the sci-fi series The X-Files, Lily Bart in the drama film The House of Mirth, Jean Milburn in the Netflix comedy drama series Sex Education, and Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of series The Crown.

Meanwhile, Sonam revealed that one dish that reminds of her home includes Sindhi delicacies.

Sonam, whose mother Sunita is a Sindhi, took to Instagram stories, where she shared a reel about “one dish that always reminds of home” is “Sindhi koki with dahi and papad.” She also shared a video of “masala bread.”

The actress in her stories also shared that she is on her way back to home in London after her stay in Dubai.

Sonam shared a picture of a Christmas tree and wrote: “Back home in London coming back to this lovely @dior.”

On December 8, Sonam shared glimpses of her family by the sea. In the first picture, Sonam can be seen sitting with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on the seashore, enjoying the sunset view.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai in a lavish ceremony. They dated for five years before getting married. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. Post marriage Sonam divides her time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Sonam will next be seen in “Battle of Bittora”, produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. (IANS)