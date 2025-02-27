Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana on 10 years of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’: Couldn’t have asked for better way to enter films

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Reflecting on the journey, he posted a video from the film and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to kickstart his career in such a special way. In his post, he mentioned that he could not have asked for a better way to enter films. The ‘Bala’ actor also shared his regret over missing the screening.

Tagging his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Sandhya in the movie, Ayushmann wrote, “Take me back to DLKH days.. Thank you for Prem’s transformation. Sandhya will always be the shining star! @bhumipednekar Missed the screening. Sigh. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to enter the films. My dearest @ayushmannk Thank you for being the best co actor/ friend. You are so so special as Prem. Could not have done it without you.”

Khurrana also reposted the YRF video celebrating the milestone. The post was captioned, “They fought, they fell, and they found love in the most unexpected way10 years later, the magic still remains! #10YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha.” The actor also posted a heartfelt letter he wrote to himself, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and truly appreciating the present moment. For the caption, Ayushmann wrote, “A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream. #10YearsOfDLKH.”

Bhumi also took to her Instagram stories to mark the 10 years since her debut film. Sharing a video from the film, the actress wrote, “#10yeartsoDumLageKeHaisha 10 years ago, I watched Dum Lage Ke Haisha for the 1st time. Full of nerves, an emotional mess cause, I could not believe I was in a film. I was there watching my childhood dream come alive.

She continued, “And 10 years later, I watched it all over again in a theatre with people I love and those that love the film and my heart was in so full. That little girl that dreamt of being a leading lady in Hindi films with no way of knowing how had done it.”

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” starred Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Prakash Tiwari, a man who dreams of marrying a beautiful bride but ends up marrying Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), a girl chosen by his parents.

Also featuring Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa, the film was released on 27 February 2015.

Akshay Kumar reminisces about his younger days with ‘Elaan’ actress Madhoo

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took a trip down memory lane as he talked about working with actress Madhoo in films such as “Elaan” and “Zaalim”.

Akshay was joined by actress Madhoo for the second trailer launch for the upcoming film “Kanappa” exclusively held for the media, where he was seen talking about the actress.

He said: “I am so happy to meet Madhu ji today. I did a film with her. She played my lead role with me. A film called ‘Elaan’… ‘Zaalim’ bhi ki thi. So, I am very very happy. I am meeting her after 20 years or something.”

Akshay said that she hasn’t changed at all.

“I am seeing you. But you haven’t changed at all. You look the same. And I told her also, aisa lagta hai bilkul change nahi hai. Aisa lagta hai, raat ko fridge mein jaake soh jati hai. (It seems she goes into the fridge at night to sleep.”

“Elaan” released in 1994 and directed by Guddu Dhanoa. It stars Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, Amrish Puri. Other cast includes Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Mohan Joshi, Rami Reddy. The film revolves around ACP Ramakant’s elder son getting killed, his attempts to seek justice the legal way meet little success. His younger son Vishal, on the other hand, decides to take the law into his own hands.

Meanwhile, “Zaalim”, a crime drama film directed by Sikander Bharti. It stars Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, Vishnuvardhan and Alok Nath.

Talking about “Kannappa”, the Telugu Historical drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo play supporting roles, alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in guest roles.

Alia Bhatt shares her first attempt at cooking her favorite food

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, ventured into the kitchen and attempted to cook her favorite dish for the first time.

Sharing the experience with her fans, the actress gave a glimpse into her culinary experiment, showcasing her love for food and her willingness to try something new. In her latest vlog, Bhatt stepped into her mother Soni Razdan’s kitchen to learn the secret to her signature Mac and Cheese recipe. The heartwarming video, shared on the actress’ Instagram, showed an intimate moment between the mother-daughter duo, offering a glimpse into their culinary bond.

In the clip, Alia could be heard telling her mom, “Hi, welcome back. Mama, I am learning how to cook; what’s wrong with you? You are teaching me.” Sharing the video, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress wrote, “First attempt at my favourite food—ft. Mama dearest.” In the video, Alia also humorously breaks the whisk while cooking.

Before diving into the recipe, Alia recalled how she and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, grew up relishing Soni’s classic dishes, which the veteran actress continues to cook today for her granddaughter, Raha. Alia shared how these meals were an essential part of their childhood, and now, she’s eager to carry forward these cherished recipes.

The video ended with Bhatt teasing her fans, sharing that she and her mother will be making Apple Crumble next and will reveal the recipe in their upcoming video.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress gave a glimpse of what she calls her “favorite kind of chaos.” She posted a photo from her makeup room, where she was seen surrounded by a team of professionals working on her hair. Alongside it, Alia wrote, “My favourite kind of chaos.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project “Love and War,” which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about essaying myriad of colourful characters in her cinematic journey

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, recently completed 10 years in the film industry as an actor. Following her milestone, the actress spoke about portraying an array of characters in her journey, and how it has shaped her career.

From her memorable debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her recent roles, Bhumi has emerged as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors of her generation.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhumi shared, “My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I’ve come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve had the privilege of playing some truly diverse characters, an overweight bride in my debut, a queer character in ‘Badhaai Do’, a journalist fighting for justice in ‘Bhakshak’, an octogenarian who defied age norms in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, a woman confronting colour biases in ‘Bala’, and someone embracing her agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’”.

The actress has essayed a variety of roles across different genres, and her career has been defined by her ability to embrace powerful, socially relevant narratives while delivering exceptional performances. Her fearless approach to portraying complex and unconventional characters has resonated deeply with audiences, making her one of Bollywood’s most respected actresses.

As Bhumi celebrates this important achievement, she reflects on the lessons learned and the opportunities that continue to shape her career. The actress is said to have multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, as she remains committed to taking on roles that challenge the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on contemporary issues.

Recently, Bhumi held a special cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai to mark 10 years of her journey. The event was attended by the media and her fans, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. The actress was dressed in black pants and a stylish long-sleeve shirt.

Sonam Kapoor lauds mother-in-law Priya Ahuja’s selfless nature on her birthday

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who has been on an acting sabbatical, is wishing her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday.

On Thursday, the ‘Neerja’ actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her mother-in-law in different moods and settings. One of the pictures shows Priya playing with the actress’ son Vayu. Another picture makes up for the perfect frame for a family photo with Sonam’s parents, and her husband Anand Ahuja’s parents.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the woman who always puts others first. Today, we celebrate you! Love you! @priya27ahuja”.

The Ahujas are largely into the fashion and lifestyle business. Anand is the son of Harish Ahuja, the owner and chairman of Shahi Exports, the largest garment manufacturing company in the country.

Earlier, Sonam along with husband Anand Ahuja watched the cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Apart from Sonam Kapoor several other stars from India flew to Dubai to witness the match.

Prior to this, Sonam had shared an adorable post on Valentine’s day revealing that she loves her ‘forever crush’ Anand Ahuja even ‘more than online shopping’. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actress took to her Instagram and dropped two pictures posing with her husband. In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen smiling at the camera, whereas Anand Ahuja picked up Sonam Kapoor in the second still.

“Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal”, the actress wrote.

Furthermore, Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated seven years of her film ‘Padman’, alongside Akshay Kumar. Celebrating the milestone, she took to her Insta stories and shared some pics and videos from the drama. Directed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt family moments from Karan Singh Grover’s birthday in Nature

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu took to social media to share beautiful family moments from her husband Karan Singh Grover’s birthday celebration, which was spent in the serene embrace of nature.

The actress shared a touching video capturing her family’s peaceful getaway amidst nature. In the heartwarming clip, Karan is seen reading a sweet letter from their daughter Devi, followed by playful moments shared between father and daughter. Bipasha is also seen showering their little one with affectionate kisses and hugs. A particularly candid moment shows Karan cutting his birthday cake, with Devi and Bipasha lovingly standing next to them.

Bipasha also included the soulful track “Saansein” by Prateek Kuhad, perfectly complementing the serene and loving atmosphere of the family celebration. For the caption, the Jism actress wrote, “A Birthday well spent with nature and people we love. #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

On February 23, the ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ actor turned 43, and Bipasha posted a romantic post for him, calling their daughter Devi the luckiest girl in the world.

Bipasha shared a heartfelt video montage, taking fans through a beautiful journey from the first time she and Karan met on the sets of “Alone” in 2015 to their wedding day. The video also highlighted special moments from their lives, including the birth of their daughter Devi, their memorable holidays, and their romantic adventures together.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba. I love you… Tuvu #monkeylove.”

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2016. The couple’s journey into parenthood began nearly six years later, with the arrival of their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022.

Here’s why Mrunal Thakur advises against wearing hair ‘clutches’ while driving

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has warned against wearing hair ‘clutches’ while driving, as they can cause discomfort and can also be dangerous.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she re-shared a reel video in which a man demonstrates what happens if one wears a hair clutcher while driving and the car meets with an impact.

She wrote as the caption: “Girls please please please be careful especially when you are driving! Make sure you don’t wear these clutches!”

Earlier this week, Mrunal penned a special birthday post for the Southern actor Nani as he turned 41.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Nani amidst a beautiful landscape. The diva was heard calling out to him, “Hi Nanna”, while, Nani responded with “Hi”

“Happy Birthday to the kindest, most fun, and hard-working man I know! It was an absolute delight to work with you on Hi Nanna! Wishing you all the very best and a year filled with blockbusters! Laoding….@nameisnani”, Mrunal Thakur penned a birthday wish.

Mrunal Thakur and Nani shared the screen in the 2023 Telugu romantic entertainer “Hi Nanna”, which is directed by Shouryuv. The film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. They find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments, the project also stars Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Nassar, Angad Bedi, Shilpa Tulaskar, Viraj Ashwin, Drishty Talwar, and Myra Khanna in prominent roles.

Released on December 7, 2023, “Hi Nanna” turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

Up next, Mrunal will be a part of the much-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”. She will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in her next. Helmed by Vijay Kumar, “Son of Sardaar 2” also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. The project is expected to be set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Bihari and Punjabi dons.

Additionally, Mrunal also has “Dacoit”, opposite Adivi Sesh and a romantic film with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi which has been shot in Uttarakhand. (IANS)