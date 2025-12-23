Papon to Welcome New Year With Family After Busy 2025

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Playback singer Papon said he plans to ring in the New Year quietly with his family after a demanding year filled with live concerts, film promotions, and multiple music projects.

After months of travel and performances, the singer said he is choosing to slow down, reflect, and recharge. He described 2025 as a rewarding year, with his releases receiving strong appreciation from listeners across platforms.

Speaking about his New Year plans, Papon said the hectic pace of the past year made it important for him to step back and spend meaningful time with loved ones. He said he is grateful for the support his music received throughout the year and described the response as deeply humbling.

Looking ahead, Papon said he is excited about the opportunities that 2026 may bring. He said the new year will mark the beginning of a fresh phase in his musical journey, including the release of two original ghazal EPs.

The past year saw Papon deliver sold-out live performances and strong audience engagement, reinforcing his connection with listeners and strengthening his work as both an independent artist and a film musician.

As he prepares for the year ahead, Papon said he remains focused on broadening his musical range and offering audiences more soulful and heartfelt creations in the months to come.

Earlier this year, the singer marked his 50th birthday by continuing to work rather than taking time off, saying music itself was his way of celebrating. Fresh off the success of his Sham-E-Mehfil 2025 tour, he is currently completing work on his upcoming album. (Source: IANS)