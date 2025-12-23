Silver Turns Rs 7,900 Into Rs 2.16 Lakh in 25 Years, Delivering Over 2,600% Returns

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Silver has delivered extraordinary long-term returns over the past 25 years, rising from around Rs 7,900 per kilogram in 2000 to nearly Rs 2.16 lakh per kilogram today, translating into gains of more than 2,600 percent for investors who stayed invested.

The steady climb underscores how silver, long overshadowed by gold, has emerged as a powerful wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades.

An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in 2000 would now be worth roughly Rs 26,455, meaning the original amount has grown more than 26 times over the period.

Silver’s consistent rise has helped investors protect and grow wealth, particularly during periods marked by high inflation, global uncertainty, and market volatility.

The metal touched record highs in 2025, marking a strong resurgence. In international markets, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce level for the first time, hitting an intraday high of $70.0055 on Tuesday.

The rally has been fueled by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and weakness in the U.S. dollar, all of which have boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

In India, silver prices also surged to fresh records, with MCX silver jumping 1.7 percent to Rs 2,16,596 per kilogram in early trade. Gold followed the same upward trend, with MCX gold February futures rising 1.1 percent to an all-time high of Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams.

Silver has notably outperformed gold in 2025. While silver prices have climbed about 140 percent so far this year, gold has gained roughly 76 percent in the spot market over the same period.

The sharp outperformance has renewed investor interest in silver, with analysts pointing to geopolitical risks, expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, and a weaker dollar as key drivers behind the metal’s strong rally this year. (Source: IANS)