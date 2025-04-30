Can Mushrooms Boost Health in Parkinson’s Patients? New Study Shows Promise

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound found in certain mushrooms, is gaining attention for more than just its potential to treat depression and anxiety. A new study suggests that it may also help improve both mood and motor function in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have found early evidence that psilocybin could provide meaningful relief for Parkinson’s patients who often struggle with debilitating mood disorders alongside physical symptoms—and who typically see limited benefit from conventional antidepressants.

In a pilot study involving 12 participants—seven men and five women with mild to moderate Parkinson’s—patients were given a low dose of psilocybin (10 mg), followed two weeks later by a higher dose (25 mg). The results, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, showed the treatment was well tolerated, with no serious side effects or worsening of symptoms.

More notably, participants experienced clinically significant improvements in mood, cognition, and motor abilities that lasted well beyond the presence of the drug in their system.

This marks the first time a psychedelic compound has been tested in patients with a neurodegenerative disorder.

“We are still in the very early stages of this research, but the results of this first study exceeded our expectations,” said Dr. Ellen Bradley, Assistant Professor and Associate Director of UCSF’s Translational Psychedelic Research Program (TrPR). “What many people don’t realize is that mood symptoms in Parkinson’s are not only common, but they also predict faster physical decline and are a stronger determinant of quality of life than motor symptoms alone.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder marked by tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement due to abnormal brain activity. While medications such as levodopa can manage symptoms, there are currently no approved treatments that slow the disease’s progression or offer a cure.

Bradley noted that symptoms like depression and anxiety often emerge years before classic motor issues—such as tremors or foot-dragging—even in individuals with no prior history of psychiatric illness. The research team believes that these mood disturbances could be an integral part of the disease’s progression.

Though much more research is needed, the early findings offer hope for developing new treatment approaches that address both the emotional and physical toll of Parkinson’s disease. (Source: IANS)