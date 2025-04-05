Shadaj Festival of Music Set for April 5th in Lexington

BOSTON – Shadaj, a Greater Boston-based nonprofit, celebrates its 10th anniversary with the Shadaj Festival of Music 2025, on Saturday, April 5th, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum in Lexington, MA, from 11 AM to 10 PM.

The festival will showcase the richness of Indian classical music through captivating performances by renowned artists, including Anirudh Aithal, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Ustad Shahid Parvez, and Kaushiki Chakraborty, with talented accompanists like Yashwant Vaishnav. Young artists Shakir Khan and Rishith Desikan will also perform, highlighting the future of Indian music.

Shadaj has spent the last decade nurturing artists and promoting Indian classical music in the US. Leading up to the festival, the organization will host open-mic sessions and lecture-demonstrations, with additional Baithak concerts running from May to October 2025.

For tickets and the full schedule, visit shadaj.org.