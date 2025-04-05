Om Hindu Community Center to Award Scholarships to Five Students

NORTH BILLERICA, MA – The Om Hindu Community Center is offering a $500 Vidya Hindu Scholarship to five deserving students in the area, with the application deadline set for April 30, 2025. The scholarships aim to recognize and reward students who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and personal growth.

High school students interested in applying for the scholarship can access the application through a QR code provided on the center’s flyer or by visiting their website. Applicants will be notified of the results by May 18, 2025, and winners will be officially recognized during the ‘Vedic Graduation Puja’ ceremony on June 14, 2025.

The application requires students to provide basic personal information, along with responses to a few key questions. In addition to detailing their involvement in school clubs or activities, applicants must highlight their community service experiences. They are also asked to reflect on how extracurricular activities, particularly sports, have shaped their personal development.

Applicants will need to answer one of the following prompts:

How did being a member of a sports team help develop skills that are useful in everyday life? Share a meaningful volunteer experience. What motivated you to choose this work, and what impact did it have on you? How did the academic challenges you faced in high school contribute to your personal growth and prepare you for the next step in your education?

The Vidya Hindu Scholarship aims to support students who are committed to both their studies and community service, providing them with financial assistance as they move forward in their educational journey. The Om Hindu Community Center has long been a hub for cultural and educational initiatives in North Billerica, and this scholarship is one of several efforts to foster the next generation of leaders in the community.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to act quickly, as the deadline is fast approaching. The scholarship is expected to be highly competitive, as local high school students are eager to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.