Shaan, Deedar Kaur Collaborate for Romantic Track ‘Dildara’

Mumbai — Singer Shaan has teamed up with Deedar Kaur for the first time on “Dildara,” a new romantic song released by Times Music.

Set against beaches, mountain roads and scenic landscapes in Thailand, the music video presents a travel romance centered on love, adventure and shared memories.

The song was composed by Uddipan Sharma, with lyrics by Shloke Lal. It combines a light romantic mood with an upbeat melody and emotional lyrics.

“Dildara is the kind of love song that slowly finds its way into your life. I really enjoyed recording this song with Deedar Kaur,” Shaan said.

Kaur described the collaboration as a special experience.

“Dildara has a beautiful energy to it. Collaborating with Shaan for the first time has been incredibly special,” she said.

Times Music CEO Mandar Thakur said bringing the two singers together resulted in a distinctive musical partnership.

“Dildara is a special song. Bringing Shaan and Deedar Kaur together for the very first time has resulted in a beautiful musical partnership,” Thakur said.

“Dildara” is available on major audio streaming platforms and the Times Music YouTube channel.