Air India Expands Canada Service With New Toronto-Mumbai Route and Upgraded Aircraft

TORONTO — Air India is expanding its service between Canada and India for the 2026-27 winter travel season with a new nonstop route between Toronto and Mumbai and the introduction of upgraded aircraft interiors on flights between Toronto and Delhi.

The airline began operating its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Toronto-Delhi route on Aug. 1, bringing its latest cabin products and onboard experience to Canada for the first time. The expansion will increase Air India’s capacity between Canada and India by 4,400 seats per month and boost premium seat availability from Toronto by 71%, according to the airline.

Air India will launch seasonal nonstop service between Toronto and Mumbai on Oct. 25, 2026, operating three flights per week through March 26, 2027. The route will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded cabin interiors, including eight First Class suites with privacy doors, 40 Business Class flat-bed seats and 280 Economy Class seats.

The airline said the Toronto-Mumbai route will be the only direct service between the two cities during the winter season.

Through its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi, Air India said passengers traveling between Canada and India will have connections to several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ludhiana and Vadodara.

“This is another important step in our journey to make Air India a world-class airline and the preferred gateway between India and the world,” said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer at Air India. “Canada is one of Air India’s most important international markets, with deep people-to-people connections driving strong demand for travel, particularly during the festive and holiday season.”

Air India will operate 10 weekly flights between Toronto and Delhi during the winter season. Seven of those weekly flights will use the new Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring the airline’s latest cabin products, while the remaining three flights initially operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will transition to the new 787-9 aircraft beginning in January 2027.

With the aircraft upgrades and new route launch, all Air India flights to and from Toronto will feature either new or significantly upgraded cabin interiors by January 2027, the airline said.

The upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft operating the Toronto-Mumbai service will also feature onboard WiFi connectivity.

During the 2026-27 winter season, Air India will operate 20 weekly flights from Canada to India, including 10 weekly flights from Toronto to Delhi, three weekly flights from Toronto to Mumbai and seven weekly flights from Vancouver to Delhi.

Schedule of flights to and from Toronto:

 Flight # City Pair Departure Arrival Days of Operation Aircraft AI187 Delhi-Toronto 0145 Hrs 0930 Hrs Daily Brand-new

B787-9 AI188 Toronto-Delhi 1230 Hrs 1405 Hrs (+1) Daily AI189 Delhi-Toronto 1025 Hrs 2135 Hrs Wed, Fri, Sun B777-300ER AI190 Toronto-Delhi 0035 Hrs 0150 Hrs (+1) Thurs, Sat, Mon AI193 Mumbai-Toronto 0400 Hrs 1000 Hrs Wed, Fri, Sun Upgraded

B777-300ER AI192 Toronto-Mumbai 1230 Hrs 1410 Hrs (+1) Wed, Fri, Sun

All timings are indicated in local time zones. (+1) denotes next calendar day arrival.