Sewa Boston’s Nrityameva Jayate 2025 Returns with a Celebration of Dance and Community Spirit

BOSTON— Sewa Boston‘s flagship dance competition, Nrityameva Jayate, made a return after a few years’ hiatus, drawing over 250 participants and more than 40 dance entries. The event, held on March 8, showcased both classical and non-classical dance forms, celebrating the vibrant energy and cultural diversity of the community.

This year’s competition captivated the audience with outstanding performances, demonstrating the skill and dedication of dancers, as well as the unwavering support of their families, choreographers, and the local community.

The event proved to be more than a competition, acting as a reunion for dancers, families, and supporters who came together to celebrate a shared passion for the arts.

A panel of distinguished judges provided expert insights and guidance throughout the competition. Classical dance judges included Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Jayashree Kar Mohapatra, Arpita Das Pathak, Sailaja Edupuganti, and Adilakshmi Gollapudi.

In the non-classical segment, the judges were Priya Asthana, Priti Shokeen, Swasti Bhargava, Grishma Shah, and Puja Harkut Rathi.

Behind the scenes, Utsav Event Planners & Decor, led by Kajal Kaushik Dixit, transformed the venue with vibrant decorations that complemented the energy of the performances. Sound coordination, managed by Jawed Wahid with support from Sanjiv Kaushik, ensured a flawless audio experience. San Pradhan’s photography captured the unforgettable moments of the day.

The event also featured a wide array of local vendors, offering products ranging from jewelry and clothing to artwork and financial wellness services. Attendees had the opportunity to support small businesses and explore the talents of local entrepreneurs.

Sewa Boston’s Nrityameva Jayate 2025 was not only a cultural celebration but also a fundraiser for the organization’s impactful community programs.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sewa Boston’s Support a Child (SAC) program and the Sanitation, Hygiene, and Empowerment of the Girl Child (SHE) program. These initiatives aim to provide education, resources, and opportunities to underserved children and young women.

Additionally, funds will support the Digital Literacy Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

In addition to the inspiring performances and cultural festivities, the event’s success was due in no small part to the dedication of the youth volunteers, who ensured the smooth operation of the day from setup to the final moments.

“Nrityameva Jayate 2025 was a reminder of the strength and unity within our community,” said a spokesperson for Sewa Boston in a statement. “The success of this event is a testament to the hard work and passion of everyone involved, and we are already looking forward to the next chapter in our cultural journey.”