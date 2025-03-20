Immigrants, State Leaders, Advocates Join MIRA Coalition for 29th Annual Immigrants Day at the State House

- Advertisement -

Boston– Hundreds of immigrants, advocates, and state leaders on Wednesday tightly packed into the State House Hall of Flags for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy (MIRA) Coalition’s 29th annual Immigrants Day at the State House.

Speakers expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration’s harmful policies and called on state leaders to pass essential reforms to protect immigrants who call Massachusetts home.

“Hundreds of people proudly took to Beacon Hill today in a display of support and solidarity at this pivotal moment when the immigrant community is under constant attack,” said Elizabeth Sweet, Executive Director of the MIRA Coalition. “We are incredibly proud of this year’s Immigrants Day at the State House, and for the policymakers, immigrants, and advocates who inspired attendees. We must use this momentum to show the nation that Massachusetts will firmly oppose hate and tirelessly fight for immigrant rights.”

Today’s event centered on the theme “Together in Action,” celebrating recent legislative gains, and highlighting steps Beacon Hill must take to protect immigrant neighbors amid the Trump administration’s wave of anti-immigrant executive orders. This includes the Safe Communities Act (S.1681 and H.2580), which would prevent local law enforcement from doing the work of federal ICE agents, and the Immigrant Legal Defense Act (S.1127/H.1954), which would help provide immigrants at risk of deportation with legal representation.

“As a first-generation Cabo Verdean-American legislator and as someone from a mixed status family, I know that the immigrant story is one of hard work, sacrifice, hope, and distance from loved ones in pursuit of a dream deferred — not one of criminality,” said Senator Liz Miranda (D-Roxbury). “Right now, the Trump administration is using the politics of fear and division to keep our immigrant communities living in silos, in fear, and it has created dangerous conditions for workers who are afraid to report abuse, for victims of domestic violence who are afraid to seek critical care and refuge, and for students who have left our schools out of fear of being separated from their families – this is unacceptable. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts can and must lead the nation to protect all of our Massachusetts residents, upholding dignity, due process, and civil liberties and rights for all.”

“Massachusetts is a state of immigrants, built from multiple generations of people escaping one situation in search of a better life for themselves and their families and believing that the United States is the right place to do it,” said Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield). “Here in our state we must ensure that immigration rights are protected, and that all individuals receive the due process that they are deserving of under our shelter laws, and I am proud to sponsor legislation this session that protects this pillar of our democracy.”

“It has never been more critical that the Legislature passes the Safe Communities Act to protect vulnerable immigrants who come to Massachusetts to work, raise families, and contribute to their communities,” said Senator Jamie Eldridge (D-Marlborough). “This bill will also ensure that local law enforcement can focus on public safety rather than acting as an arm of federal immigration enforcement. When trust between police and immigrant communities is lost, the safety of the entire Commonwealth is at risk.”

“As we stand at the crossroads of our nation’s ideals and our collective responsibility, let us remember that the strength of our democracy is measured by how we treat the most vulnerable among us,” said Representative Carlos González (D-Springfield). “We cannot fail as a nation in our duty to provide immigrants with the protection and opportunities enshrined in our Constitution. Massachusetts will continue to be a leader in defending these rights!”

Attendees also heard from Suyanne Amaral, whose husband was unjustly detained by ICE in Marlborough earlier this year, imprisoned in Texas, and rarely able to communicate with his family. Her husband is now home, but remains at risk of deportation.

“This country was built—and continues to be built—by the hard work of immigrants,” said Suyanne Amaral. “We are teachers, nurses, small business owners, laborers, and yes, ministers. We love this nation for its values and its opportunities. But love should not come at the cost of our families.”

Additional speakers included Lauren Jones, Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, Tri Tran, Director of Public Policy at Rosie’s Place, and Patricia Sobalvarro, Executive Director at Agencia Alpha. Alongside the speaking program, The Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center’s Haitian Choir and Brazilian guitarist Magro Martins delivered cultural performances. MIRA’s Political Director Maroni Minter emceed the event.