Sensex Ends Higher Amid Volatility as Investors Await Key Economic Data

Mumbai– Indian equity markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday after a volatile trading session, with benchmark indices edging higher as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.

The BSE Sensex gained 123.42 points, or 0.15%, to close at 82,515.14, while the NSE Nifty rose 37.15 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 25,141.40. Despite the gains in headline indices, weakness was visible in the broader market, as both midcap and smallcap stocks came under pressure.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined by 293.25 points, or 0.49%, to 59,388.15, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 101.05 points, or 0.53%, to close at 18,798.75.

Sectorally, IT, auto, pharma, realty, and energy stocks led the gains, while PSU banks, financial services, FMCG, metals, and media ended in the red.

Among the top performers on the Sensex were HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Zomato, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Titan. On the downside, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Bank were among the biggest losers.

Market sentiment remained cautious, with Nifty trading choppy throughout the session. “Crucial support is placed at 24,850. As long as the index remains above this level, the trend is expected to stay positive with a potential upside toward 25,350 in the near term,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Analysts noted that profit booking continues in the broader market due to stretched valuations. However, strength in large-cap stocks with solid earnings outlooks has helped stabilize the indices. “The auto and IT sectors remain in focus—auto stocks are gaining on robust monthly sales data, while IT stocks are buoyed by optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-China trade resolution,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Looking ahead, market participants are awaiting critical macroeconomic data and updates on global trade talks to provide clearer direction. “Investors are watching U.S. inflation numbers, which are expected to show a slight increase due to recent tariff hikes,” Nair added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened by 0.10 to close at 85.44 against the U.S. dollar, supported by continued buying from foreign and domestic institutional investors. The dollar index remained flat, and analysts expect the rupee to trade in a range of 85.25 to 85.85 in the near term. (Source: IANS)