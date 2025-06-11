‘Sardar Ji 3’ Faces Opposition Over Alleged Inclusion of Pakistani Artists

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The upcoming Punjabi film Sardar Ji 3, starring popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, is facing strong opposition ahead of its release due to reports that several Pakistani artists are part of its cast. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi has called for a nationwide ban on the film, demanding that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) deny it a censor certificate.

According to reports, the film features Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. The BJP-affiliated film workers’ union has raised objections to their inclusion, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent anti-India remarks by Pakistani public figures on social media—particularly in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor and the April Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghaadi said, “We strongly oppose the participation of any Pakistani artist in Indian cinema. It is our demand that Sardar Ji 3 not be granted a censor certificate. This is not just a political matter—it concerns national sentiment and the honor of our country.”

The union further argued that welcoming Pakistani performers into Indian films is an insult to the sacrifices made by Indian armed forces. “Pakistan has openly declared its hostility toward India, yet we continue to provide a platform for their artists. This is unacceptable. As representatives of the Indian film industry’s workers and technicians, we cannot allow this to happen,” the statement read.

The organization has formally appealed to both the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to block the film’s release in India, urging them to act in accordance with national sentiment.

The backlash comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali tourist, were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. In response, India carried out a large-scale counter-terror operation—Operation Sindoor—that targeted and destroyed key terror infrastructure across Pakistan.

With tensions still high, the controversy surrounding Sardar Ji 3 has reignited debates over cross-border cultural exchanges and the role of art in politically charged climates. As of now, neither the filmmakers nor lead actor Diljit Dosanjh have issued a public response to the controversy. (Source: IANS)