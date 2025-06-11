Meta India’s Public Policy Head Shivnath Thukral Resigns to Pursue New Opportunities

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta India, is stepping down from his role at the end of June to explore new professional opportunities, the tech giant confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement shared with IANS, Kevin Martin, Meta’s Vice President and Head of Global Policy, acknowledged Thukral’s contributions during his seven-and-a-half-year tenure with the company. “As a member of the India leadership team, Shivnath played a key role in navigating and shaping policy and regulatory conversations that were critical for both the industry and Meta in India,” said Martin. “We thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Thukral joined Meta (then Facebook) in 2017 and held several senior policy roles across the company’s platforms. He served as Director of Public Policy for WhatsApp India for nearly four years before stepping into the top public policy role at Meta India in November 2022, following the departure of Rajiv Aggarwal. In March 2024, he was promoted to Vice President.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his decision, Thukral reflected on his time at the company, calling the move “not an easy decision.” He expressed confidence in the team he leaves behind, noting that Meta India’s policy engagement is “at a credible and constructive juncture.”

“There is always more to do, and I know the team is well-equipped to navigate the waters ahead,” he wrote. “Having helped build some of the systems and processes, I do feel it is a good time to let the engine and the team work on their own.”

Thukral also praised his team, calling them “the best in the business” and citing their drive and energy as one of the main reasons the decision was difficult.

His departure marks a significant leadership change for Meta in India at a time when digital policy and regulatory issues continue to evolve rapidly in one of the company’s largest and most important markets. (Source: IANS)