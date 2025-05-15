Lucky Ali to Make Sikkim Debut at Statehood Day Concert

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Iconic singer Lucky Ali is set to perform in Sikkim for the first time, joining the celebrations for the state’s 50th Statehood Day. The milestone event will be marked by a special concert at Gangtok’s Paljor Stadium on May 16, where Ali will take the stage as part of the golden jubilee festivities.

Best known for his soulful voice and timeless melodies, Lucky Ali—whose real name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali—called it an honor to be part of such a significant occasion. “I’m very happy and honored to be here,” he said. “This place reminds me of my childhood. I grew up in Mussoorie, and Gangtok has that same serene, misty charm of Himalayan towns. It feels like home.”

The veteran singer praised Gangtok for its exceptional cleanliness and vibrant culture, adding that he was impressed by the state’s commitment to education and sustainability. A passionate advocate of organic living, Ali noted that Sikkim’s model as an organic state aligns closely with his personal values and farming practices.

“Gangtok is one of the cleanest cities I’ve ever seen,” he remarked. “There’s a very progressive energy here. I’ve seen beautiful cafés and young people full of life. The focus on education is admirable—it’s something every state should aspire to.”

Ali also spoke about his love for football and expressed enthusiasm about being part of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL), whose final will be held at the same venue. He applauded Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay for promoting sports and supporting youth development through initiatives like the SPL. “Tournaments like these are essential for nurturing local talent,” he said.

Reflecting on his interactions with the people of Sikkim, Ali praised their warmth and gentle nature. “I feel people here are genuinely kind and friendly,” he said. “These are qualities I’ve truly come to appreciate—and will take with me when I leave.”

Son of legendary Bollywood actor-comedian Mehmood, Lucky Ali carved a distinct path in Indian music with hits like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Safarnama, and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai. His debut performance in Sikkim is expected to draw a large crowd and add a memorable note to the state’s landmark celebration. (Source: IANS)