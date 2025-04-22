Scientists Link High-Fat, High-Sugar Diets to Impaired Brain Function

- Advertisement -

Sydney– In a groundbreaking study, researchers have found that diets high in fat and sugar can impair cognitive function, particularly the brain’s ability to navigate and remember spatial environments.

The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Sydney, examined the effects of high-fat, high-sugar (HFHS) diets — especially those rich in refined sugars and saturated fats — on first-person spatial navigation. This ability, which involves learning and recalling routes from one location to another, serves as a key indicator of hippocampal health. The hippocampus is the region of the brain responsible for memory formation and navigation.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Obesity, reveal that HFHS diets negatively impact specific cognitive functions tied to the hippocampus.

“This likely centers on the hippocampus, rather than the entire brain,” explained Dr. Dominic Tran, lead researcher from the Faculty of Science’s School of Psychology at the University of Sydney. “The good news is, this appears to be an easily reversible condition. Making dietary changes can improve hippocampal health and, in turn, enhance our ability to navigate environments — whether that’s exploring a new city or learning a new route home.”

To explore the connection between diet and brain function, the research team recruited 55 university students between the ages of 18 and 38. Participants completed dietary questionnaires assessing their intake of fatty and sugary foods. They also underwent working memory tests and had their body mass index (BMI) recorded.

The core of the experiment involved navigating a virtual reality maze to locate a hidden treasure chest, completing the task six times. The maze featured various landmarks to aid participants in remembering their path, while both their starting position and the treasure’s location remained constant throughout each trial. Participants were given four minutes to find the treasure; if unsuccessful, they were teleported to the location and given 10 seconds to familiarize themselves before the next round.

The results were clear: participants with lower fat and sugar intake consistently demonstrated greater accuracy in locating the treasure chest compared to those who consumed these foods multiple times per week.

“Even after controlling for working memory and BMI, sugar and fat consumption remained a reliable predictor of performance on the final, seventh trial,” Dr. Tran noted.

These findings underscore the critical role diet plays in maintaining cognitive health — even in young adults.

“It’s well-established that excessive consumption of refined sugars and saturated fats increases the risk of obesity, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers,” Dr. Tran said. “We also know that unhealthy eating habits accelerate age-related cognitive decline in middle-aged and older adults.”

“What this study shows is that diet matters for brain health even in early adulthood, a time when cognitive function is generally at its peak,” he added.

The research offers hope that with simple dietary adjustments, individuals can support both their brain and overall health long before the effects of aging set in. (Source: IANS)