Jameela Jamil: I Once Knocked Over Al Pacino at a Party While Smuggling Steaks

- Advertisement -

London– English actress Jameela Jamil recently shared a hilarious and unexpected story about accidentally knocking over Hollywood legend Al Pacino at a glamorous party — all while attempting to smuggle wagyu steaks out under her skirt.

Speaking to The Guardian, The Good Place star recounted the mishap, which took place at a lavish gathering hosted by the head of United Talent Agency (UTA) around 2015. Jamil confessed she was trying to sneak out of the event with 10 wagyu steaks wrapped in a cloth napkin and hidden between her legs beneath a miniskirt.

“I knocked over Al Pacino at a party,” Jamil said. “It was at the head of UTA’s house back in maybe 2015. They had really good wagyu steaks, so I took 10, wrapped in a cloth napkin — they were kind of bleeding. I bundled them between my legs, under my miniskirt, and shuffled as fast as I could out of the party when I knocked over Al Pacino.”

The situation escalated quickly.

“The steaks flew out from under my skirt, leaving a bloody streak across the white floor,” she continued. “I grabbed the steaks and ran out of the party… and left him on the ground.”

In an effort to deflect suspicion, Jamil later texted director Judd Apatow, writing: “Sorry, I had to leave. I hope they catch that guy who knocked over Al Pacino.”

The amusing anecdote comes on the heels of another candid revelation from the actress. Jamil, now 39, recently spoke about how she had just $17 left in her bank account before landing her breakout role as Tahani Al-Jamil on Mike Schur’s acclaimed sitcom The Good Place, which revolves around life in the afterlife.

After leaving BBC Radio 1’s Chart Show in 2016 to pursue writing and DJing, Jamil followed her then-musician partner on tour, but soon found herself struggling financially.

Speaking on David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, she recalled, “I ran out of money and said, ‘Please, can I have a job — any job — I will do anything.’ I was so desperate at that point. I had $17 left in my bank account. I was really keen. But instead, I was handed a bunch of auditions.”

One of those auditions would lead to her life-changing role in The Good Place, catapulting her to international fame. (Source: IANS)