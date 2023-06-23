Satinder Sartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song ‘Paris Di Jugni’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Punjabi pop singer Satinder Sartaaj, who is known for chartbusters such as ‘Rutba’, ‘Sajjan Raazi’, ‘Titli’, and ‘Galla’n Ee Ney’, will capture love in a bottle as he mixes in a few French lyrics in his upcoming single ‘Paris Di Jugni’, making it an interesting listen.

Set in Paris, ‘Paris Di Jugni’ marks Sartaaj’s first attempt to mix French with Punjabi. While initially it was decided that a local would do the French bits, Sartaaj decided to take the challenge himself of mixing the two massively different languages, putting in a lot of prep work, with the artist learning the dialect, accent, pronunciation and other nuances of the language to make it a much more authentic and complete experience.

Talking about his experience, Satinder Sartaaj said: “It was such a new world for me, mainly when you read French you would never be able to pronounce the words as the French people do. After a few attempts I thought, if I am speaking it correctly, why not put my composing and singing ability into it. That’s how it happened.”

He jokingly added: “I am hoping that people will shower love and appreciation with this attempt and who knows I may just get concert invitations from French people.”

Satinder Sartaaj’s upcoming single ‘Paris Di Jugni’ is produced by T-Series along with Partners in Rhyme. The song has been directed by Sunny Dhinsey and shot extensively across Paris. The track will be released on T-Series’ YouTube channel on June 26. (IANS)