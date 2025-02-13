Santhosh Narayanan on first single from Suriya’s Retro: Very satisfied as a composer

- Advertisement -

Chennai– The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s much awaited action entertainer ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, on Thursday released the first single from the film, titled ‘Kannadi Poove’.

Director Karthik Subbaraj, who shared the link to the track on his X timeline, wrote, “A Love drug from #Retro to all who ‘Are… Were… will be’ Someone’s Valentine #KannadiPoove. My most favourite track from my most favourite duo. A @Music_Santhosh musical penned by @Lyricist_Vivek #RetroFromMay1 #LoveLaughterWar”

Suriya, who released the track on his X timeline, wrote, “#KannadiPoove #Retro” along with the link to the song on YouTube.

The song, which is basically a melancholic romantic number, is rendered by Suriya’s character while in prison. Set to tune by Santhosh Naryanan, the song has lyrics by Vivek. Music director Santhosh Narayanan himself has sung the number with Kapil Kapilan on the backing vocals.

Santhosh Narayanan, who put out a video clip an hour before the song was to be released, said he was very satisfied as a composer, musician with this song.

“There are those songs with which we have a soul connect. They are something that we like to do. This song was in that space. Some wonderful musicians have put their heart and soul into playing for this number,” the music director said, before going on to thank lyricist Vivek.

“Thanks Vivek for your wonderful lyrics. Some songs stay with you for a long time. I wish and hope Kannadi Poove will be one such song. If you like the song, share it with somebody you would like to,” Santhosh Narayanan told fans.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee. (IANS)