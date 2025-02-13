‘Ikk Vaari’ from Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is dance track of the season

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The song ‘Ikk Vaari’ from the upcoming movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ has been released on Thursday. This is the second song from the film to be released after ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’. ‘Ikk Vaari’ is a peppy number and promises to get everyone on the dance floor.

The song features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar donning ethnic attires against a grand sangeet backdrop.

With its infectious beats and lively vibe, Ikk Vaari is all set to become a chartbuster. It is sung by Romy, with Tanishk Bagchi as its composer. The music production is handled by Tanishk Bagchi, Ganesh Waghela, and Shubhobarta Kundu. The lyrics are penned by Mudassar Aziz, and Eric Pillai is at the helm as its mix and master.

Meanwhile, ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ continues to receive positive response from all quarters having already crossed 20 million views within just four days of its release. The song has been sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, with music composed by Akshay & IP.

While the film’s songs are winning hearts, the trailer has also left audiences in splits. With Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar leading the fun-filled chaos, the film promises to be the ultimate family entertainer. They are joined by Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and Dino Morea, adding even more humor and excitement.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is all set to hit theaters on February 21, 2025.

Prior to this, Arjun Kapoor was seen in ‘Singham Again’ in the role of the antagonist. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, clashed with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box-office. Both films performed equally good during their theatrical run. (IANS)