Salman Khan Summoned by Kota Consumer Court in Pan Masala Advertisement Case

Jaipur–The Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear in person on January 20 in connection with a case related to a pan masala advertisement, and has ordered a forensic examination of his signature.

The consumer court passed the order after the complainant, BJP leader and advocate Indramohan Singh Honey, raised objections over the authenticity of Salman Khan’s signature on the power of attorney and the reply filed before the court. Alleging discrepancies, the complainant sought forensic verification of the signatures.

Accepting the objection, the Commission directed that the signature be examined by a state-authorised agency or a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The order has been issued under Section 38(9)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and Section 73(2) of the Indian Evidence Act.

The court has also instructed Salman Khan to appear personally on the next date of hearing along with advocate R.C. Choubey, who had notarised the power of attorney and the reply submitted on the actor’s behalf.

Indramohan Singh Honey alleged that the documents filed in the case do not carry Salman Khan’s authentic signature, claiming that the signatures differ from those made earlier by the actor during court proceedings and while lodged in Jodhpur jail. Based on these claims, he demanded a forensic examination and the actor’s personal appearance, both of which have now been allowed by the court.

The petition, filed against Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala Company, alleges misleading advertising. The complainant argued that the advertisement promotes “saffron-infused cardamom,” which he described as misleading, claiming saffron cannot realistically be included in a low-cost pouch. He further alleged that such advertisements mislead consumers, particularly youth, and pose serious health risks.

In his response filed on November 27, Salman Khan termed the complaint baseless, stating that any action in the matter falls solely under the jurisdiction of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). His legal team maintained that the advertisement is for silver-coated cardamom and not saffron-infused pan masala, denying all allegations.

On December 9, the actor again rejected the claims, asserting that the signatures on record are genuine and match those on his PAN card and passport. He described the objections as frivolous and legally untenable.

The matter will now be taken up on January 20, when the court will review the forensic examination process and decide on further proceedings. (Source: IANS)