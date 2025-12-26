Kajal Aggarwal Looks Ahead to 2026 with Hope, Excitement and an ‘Open Heart’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–As the year draws to a close, actress Kajal Aggarwal is reflecting on the months gone by and looking ahead to 2026 with optimism and warmth. The actress recently shared her thoughts on social media, revealing that she plans to step into the new year with hope, excitement and an “open heart”.

Expressing gratitude for 2025, the Hey Sinamika actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. “So much gratitude for a fabulous year gone by, and stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement, and an open heart,” Kajal wrote, alongside glimpses from the final month of the year.

Her post offered snapshots of a fulfilling December, marked by family moments, celebrations and professional milestones. From birthday celebrations and her son Neil’s annual day concert to travelling with loved ones, the actress described the month as emotionally enriching.

“December has been deeply fulfilling — family, love, connection and reconnection, milestone birthdays of the people who matter most, celebrations, Neil’s annual day concert, laughter, tears, amazing work and signed even more exciting new projects, along with some truly beautiful travel. My heart feels full and grounded. Truly blessed to end the year this way,” she added.

Kajal also recently returned from a vacation in Australia with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, where she shared glimpses of her visit to the iconic Field of Light. Describing her experience at Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta, the actress said the landscapes left a deep impression on both of them.

Calling her time at Uluru almost spiritual, Kajal wrote about the monolith’s ancient calm and the stillness that encourages introspection. She also described Kata Tjuta as majestic and timeless, likening it to walking through a grand natural cathedral.

With cherished personal moments, new professional commitments and memorable travel experiences, Kajal Aggarwal appears content and hopeful as she prepares to welcome 2026. (Source: IANS)