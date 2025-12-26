Forced Religious Conversions Unacceptable, Says Tripura CM

- Advertisement -

Agartala–Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that forced religious conversions or conversions carried out through inducements are wrong, emphasising that faith must arise from personal conviction and cannot be imposed through coercion or temptation.

Speaking at a Veer Bal Diwas programme organised at a Gurdwara, Saha said the observance of the day serves as an important reminder for the younger generation to uphold values of courage, sacrifice and moral strength.

“The essence of Veer Bal Diwas is to convey that religion belongs to everyone. Converting people through force or temptation is wrong. Unfortunately, such incidents continue to take place in different parts of the world,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting historical and contemporary instances, Saha noted that minority communities, including Hindus and Sikhs, have faced persecution in various regions. He referred to the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits and said similar conditions existed even before Partition.

“After Partition, the formation of West Pakistan and later Bangladesh led to a sharp decline in the population of Hindus, Sikhs and other minority communities in those regions,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the issue of forced conversions is increasingly being discussed through articles and reports, stressing the need to build collective social resistance against such practices.

“Veer Bal Diwas gives us an opportunity to reflect on how we can raise our voice against forced conversions at national as well as international platforms,” Saha said.

Recalling the origins of the observance, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first Veer Bal Diwas in January 2022, and it has since been commemorated across the country on December 26 with due respect and solemnity.

According to Saha, the primary objective of the day is to inspire the next generation to internalise ideals of bravery, sacrifice and moral courage.

“Veer Bal Diwas is not merely about remembering history. It strengthens faith in self-sacrifice, religion and the nation, while helping young people build confidence and understand the true value of sacrifice,” he said.

Emphasising the role of education, the Chief Minister said proper guidance can help children develop qualities that are often lacking even among adults.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, along with several prominent members of the Sikh community. (Source: IANS)