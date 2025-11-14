Salman Khan Shares Playful Backstage Moment as He Preps for Da-Bangg Tour in Qatar

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kicked off his much-awaited Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded event in Doha with a dash of humour, sharing a light-hearted backstage moment that quickly delighted fans across social media.

The actor, currently in Qatar for the November 14 mega show at the Asian Town Amphitheatre, posted a photo on Instagram showing him getting his leg stretched backstage. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black denim, Salman flashed a relaxed expression as a crew member assisted him — prompting him to caption the moment with a simple but hilarious “Aahhhhaaa”.

Salman arrived in Doha on Thursday under tight security, accompanied by his longtime bodyguard Shera. At the airport, the star sported cream pants, a light thistle T-shirt layered with a jacket, a cap, and a distinct moustache — part of his look for his upcoming war drama The Battle of Galwan.

Joining the superstar on the Da-Bangg stage are Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, who were spotted departing from Mumbai earlier. The star-studded lineup also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. The high-octane live show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Announcing the tour earlier, Salman wrote, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025.”

Despite a packed schedule — juggling hosting duties on Bigg Boss 19 and filming The Battle of Galwan — Salman also made time recently to visit veteran actor Dharmendra at a Mumbai hospital, amid the latter’s ongoing health concerns.

As the Doha stage lights up tonight, fans are eagerly waiting to see the Sultan’s signature charisma and electrifying Da-Bangg energy return to the live arena. (Source: IANS)