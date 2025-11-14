‘Vilayath Buddha’: Love, Law, and Sandalwood Smuggling Collide in Jayan Nambiar’s Gritty New Thriller

- Advertisement -

Kochi— Director Jayan Nambiar’s upcoming film Vilayath Buddha is shaping up to be an emotionally charged, action-packed drama rooted in the mystique and danger of Marayoor’s famed sandalwood forests. Blending romance, moral ambiguity, and raw intensity, the film explores how love and law intersect in one of Kerala’s most closely guarded landscapes.

At the center of the story is “Double Mohan,” played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who embodies a bold and elusive sandalwood smuggler feared by the law and revered by locals. Despite relentless surveillance by forest and police authorities, Mohan navigates the maze of traps and patrols with disarming confidence — turning him into both a legend and an outlaw.

The narrative takes a tender turn with the entry of Chaithanya, portrayed by State Award winner Priyamvada Krishnan. A quiet village girl who has admired Mohan since childhood, Chaithanya becomes the emotional anchor of the film. Their forbidden romance — blooming amid danger, crime, and constant pursuit — adds a poignant layer to the otherwise high-stakes thriller.

Based on G.R. Indugopan’s acclaimed novel Vilayath Buddha, the screenplay has been penned by Indugopan with Rajesh Pinnadan. The film is produced by Sandeep Senan and A.V. Anoop under the banners of Urvashi Theatres and AVA Productions.

The supporting cast includes Shammi Thilakan, Anu Mohan, Kiran Peethambaran, Adat Gopalan, Pramod Veliyanad, and Vinod Thomas. Behind the lens, cinematographers Aravind Kashyap and Renadive capture the rugged beauty of locations such as Marayoor, Idukki, Nelliampathy, and Palakkad. Music is scored by Jakes Bejoy, editing is handled by Sreejith Sreerang, with Banglan leading production design and Jithu Sebastian overseeing art direction.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, Vilayath Buddha promises gripping visuals, layered characters, and a haunting soundtrack — offering audiences a potent blend of action, emotion, and the eternal tension between passion and justice.

Vilayath Buddha is set to release on November 21 under the Urvashi Theatres banner. (Source: IANS)