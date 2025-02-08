Salman Khan opens up about his problems with his father Salim Khan

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan recently made his first podcast appearance on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s popular show, “Dumb Biryani”. During the heart-to-heart, the “Sultan’ actor talked about a lot of things, including his issues with his father, Salim Khan.

He revealed, “There is a head of the family and that head of the family should be respected, because nobody would want you, from a family, from the people you love, to be unsuccessful or go through shit in your life. Like me and my father used to have this think – ‘you’re doing this, don’t do this, you are going to get screwed’. So, my problem with my father was, how can he be right all the time, when I am so wrong? and that was the biggest thing I needed to change. So today, if I give you an advise, the way I speak to myself, you would hate me, because I speak to myself rather harshly.”

Earlier, sharing the episode teaser on his Instagram, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, “I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon.”

Available on YouTube, “Dumb Biryani” podcast features Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma.

Talking about Salman Khan’s professional lineup, he is currently occupied with his forthcoming action thriller “Sikandar”. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. While Salman Khan has been roped in as the lead, the movie will see Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, along with Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles, along with others.

Tirru has been put in charge of the cinematography, whereas Vivek Harshan has looked after the editing.

While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the tunes and background score for the movie, Pritam has provided the songs.

“Sikandar” is expected to be released during Eid 2025. (IANS)