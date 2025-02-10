Overcoming Tragedy: Monica Kachru’s Story of Love, Compassion and Anaya Scholars Foundation

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—A tragic incident can either break you or transform you into a person driven by love, compassion and care.

Inspired by her daughter, Anaya, who she tragically lost while a freshman in MIT, Monica Kachru set up the Anaya Scholars foundation to support first generation and underprivileged college students.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Kachru talks about her journey from New Delhi’s Lady Sriram College to the Boston University and from MIT’s Sloan School of Management to her role at energy giant Eversource.

To watch he full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Moreover, Ms. Kachru is a dynamic leader with 25 years of experience driving clean energy solutions across the United States and globally. From demand-side management to solar and offshore wind projects, she has been at the forefront of building a sustainable future.

As a Clean Tech professional at Eversource, she is responsible for ensuring that the company meets its environmental and carbon goals by procuring all sources of clean energy including wind, solar, and battery storage.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Kachru will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

To buy a ticket, please click here.

Her passion also lies in educational equity. In 2018, she founded Anaya Scholars, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering college students from financially challenged and first-generation families. Anaya Scholars goes beyond bridging gaps—it transforms lives, ensuring students have the support they need to not only stay in college but to thrive and graduate successfully.