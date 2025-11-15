India Issues Clarification Allowing Repatriation of Human Remains Without Original Passport, Clarifies Human Remains Are Not Passengers

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— The Government of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an important clarification to airlines and immigration authorities regarding the repatriation of human remains to India when the deceased person’s original passport is unavailable.

The circular, released by the Ministry’s Foreigners Division (OCI Section), addresses rising reports that airlines have refused to transport human mortal remains in cases where the original passport of the deceased could not be produced, despite the family having secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned Indian Mission abroad.

According to the Ministry, such refusals are unnecessary and inconsistent with immigration regulations.

Human remains are not “passengers,” Ministry clarifies

The circular states that human mortal remains are categorized as cargo and not passengers under Section 19 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. As a result, no immigration clearance is required for their transport.

Therefore, transporting human remains to India without the deceased’s original passport does not constitute a violation under the Act.

Airlines advised to accept NOC instead of insisting on a passport

To ensure smooth repatriation, the Ministry has advised all airlines operating international services to India to accept human remains accompanied by an NOC issued by the relevant Indian Mission or Post abroad. This applies specifically to cases where the original passport of the deceased is unavailable for valid reasons.

Airlines are instructed not to insist on the original or cancelled passport of the deceased when the Indian Mission has already issued the required NOC. Normal customs and health clearances will continue to apply as per existing procedures.

Upon arrival, airlines may also present the available details of the deceased, along with the NOC, to immigration authorities, who will update the necessary records accordingly.

Issued with official approval

The clarification has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, and the circular is signed by G. Muthuraja, Director (OCI), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The directive is expected to ease the repatriation process for grieving families and prevent delays caused by the unavailability of original passports in emergency or unforeseen circumstances.