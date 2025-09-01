Saheli Announces In-Person Board Elections for September 20, 2025

- Advertisement -

WOBURN, MA — Saheli, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting South Asian women and families in Massachusetts, has officially announced its biennial Board elections. The in-person meeting to elect the Executive Board and Board Members will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Saheli Office in Woburn.

In a letter sent on behalf of the Saheli Executive Committee, Jagriti Mahajan, Communications and Engagement Lead, formally invited all members to participate in this important organizational milestone.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee of Saheli, I am writing to invite you to the in-person meeting of the Saheli Board elections. The biennial elections, to be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, will be for the two-year term for the Saheli Executive Board, for the Officers (President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary) and Board Members,” the letter stated.

Key Participation Guidelines:

Only members in good standing are eligible to vote or contest.

Candidates for board or officer positions must be nominated by three members in good standing.

Nominations, along with a brief bio and completed application, must be submitted by Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Applications and supporting materials should be sent to both Jagriti Mahajan (jagriti@saheliboston.org) and Tanu Phoenix, Saheli Board Secretary (tanu@saheliboston.org).

The letter also highlighted instructions for current board members:

“Current board members and officers should send brief bios and reasons for applying only if they want to apply for a different position. If a current board member or an officer wishes to stay in their current position, they do not need to send their bios again but need to send in the application just so we know that they wish to continue in the same role.”

Election Oversight:

To ensure transparency, the Saheli Governing Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Kaplesh Kumar, Esq., as Chair of the Election Committee. He will be joined by Ms. Gouri Banerjee and Mr. Girish Mehta. The committee will serve as Inspectors of Elections in accordance with Saheli’s by-laws.

Location Details and RSVP:

Given the sensitivity of Saheli’s work, the exact address of the Woburn office will be shared upon RSVP. Members intending to attend are encouraged to notify Jagriti Mahajan directly.

“Please RSVP Jagriti if you plan to attend the elections. Given the confidentiality & sensitivity of Saheli’s work, location address will be provided once RSVP is received,” the letter added.

Applicants are also encouraged to review two key documents attached to the original email: the “2025 Saheli Board Description” and the “Application for Governing Board.”

Mahajan concluded the letter by thanking members for their ongoing support:

“By becoming a Saheli member, you have expressed your commitment to support Saheli and its work. Thank you sincerely for your support in the years past, and I am sure you will continue to support the organization through your active participation.”

For questions or to refer interested candidates, members are encouraged to reach out to Mahajan.