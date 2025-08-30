Censor Board Clears Ghaati for Release with a U/A Certificate

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The much-awaited film Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, has officially been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate.

The film, which has generated significant buzz due to its star-studded cast and gripping storyline, is now set to hit theatres soon. With the U/A certification, the movie is approved for audiences under 12, though parental guidance is advised.

Directed by [Director Name], Ghaati is a thrilling action-packed drama that showcases a unique blend of emotional depth and high-stakes adventure. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, especially with the stellar performances of Shetty and Prabhu in leading roles.

The movie’s clearance from the Censor Board marks a major milestone, paving the way for its imminent theatrical release. The makers are expected to announce the official release date soon, adding to the growing anticipation among moviegoers. (Source: IANS)