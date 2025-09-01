IAGB to Hold Annual General Body Meeting and Announce New Executive Committee for 2025–27

- Advertisement -

Burlington, MA — The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) will hold its Annual General Body Meeting (GBM) on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10:15 AM to 1:00 PM at the Burlington Public Library (22 Sears St, Rooms Fogelberg A & B).

According to an official letter sent to members, the GBM is open to all current members and will include updates on the current term as well as the announcement of the new Executive Committee (EC) for the 2025–27 term.

“The IAGB President will do a presentation on achievements and activities of the entire term, and the IAGB Treasurer will provide an overview of the financials of the entire term,” the letter stated.

Following this, the Election Committee will present its findings and oversee the announcement of the new EC, in accordance with IAGB by-laws.

The nominations for the upcoming term, validated by the Election Committee, are as follows:

Officers:

President: Nilesh Agarwal

Vice President: Deepak Garg

Secretary: Ashalata Thotangare

Directors:

Arpita Das Pathak

Jharna Madan

Lohith Nagraj

Manishabrata Bhowmick

Prashant Kulkarni

Shashwati Das

Vijayendra Bhargava

“The term of the current Executive Committee (EC) will end on September 30, 2025, and according to the by-laws, a new EC will be appointed prior to that.”

The meeting will conclude with the formal announcement of the new committee. Light refreshments will be served.