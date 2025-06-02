Aashima Mahajan Shares Her Experience Working with A.R. Rahman on ‘Thug Life’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Playback singer Aashima Mahajan, who lent her voice to the vibrant track “Jinguchaa” from the upcoming film Thug Life, recently opened up about her experience recording the song and collaborating with Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Aashima recorded both the Hindi and Telugu versions of the celebratory track, which has already captivated audiences with its high energy and star-studded visuals. While she found the Hindi version relatively smooth to record, the Telugu rendition proved more challenging due to her unfamiliarity with the language.

“For the Hindi version, we wrapped up in just two to three takes, and Rahman Sir chose the one he felt fit best,” Aashima told IANS. “The Telugu version, though, required more time and effort. Since I don’t speak the language, I worked with a pronunciation guide to learn proper diction, focusing on how to articulate the consonants and vowels correctly.”

She noted that while she was already familiar with the melody and emotional tone from the Hindi version, adapting to the Telugu lyrics demanded a fresh approach. “Even word placement shifts with the language, which adds another layer of complexity. But I truly enjoyed the process—we had a lot of fun recording it,” she added.

The word “Jinguchaa” translates to “celebrations,” and the song’s festive spirit is amplified by a powerhouse vocal lineup featuring Aashima alongside Sukhwinder Singh, Ronkini Gupta, and Vaishali Samant. With lyrics penned by veteran actor Kamal Haasan, the track features performances by Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra, and Haasan himself.

Aashima, an alumna of A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to work with such legendary artists. “Being part of a project directed by Mani Ratnam and composed by A.R. Rahman is incredibly fulfilling. I’m overwhelmed by the love the track is receiving—it’s still trending, and I’m so thankful for the audience’s appreciation,” she said.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Rahman, Aashima called it a dream come true. “Working with Rahman Sir is like being in the presence of a celestial force. He’s so empowering yet calming, and he has this remarkable ability to make you feel instantly at ease.”

She shared a particularly cherished memory: “After hearing one of my album tracks, he told me I have the potential to be the Indian version of Adele. That compliment means everything to me—I’ll carry it with me forever.” (Source: IANS)