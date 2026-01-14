Roop Kumar Rathod Praises Suniel Shetty’s Discipline and Timeless Values

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer-composer Roop Kumar Rathod has praised actor Suniel Shetty, calling him a “man of discipline, dignity, and depth,” and applauding his grounded personality and enduring values.

Rathod shared a photograph of himself with the veteran actor on Instagram, expressing his admiration in a heartfelt message. In the image, the two are seen seated together, with the photograph believed to be from the launch of a revamped version of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon,” originally featured in the 1997 film Border, which starred Shetty.

“A man of discipline, dignity, and depth. Respect only. #Legend Timeless style. Timeless values. Calm mind, strong soul, grounded heart. That’s real strength. one and only Suniel Anna,” Rathod wrote in the caption.

Shetty is set to appear in Border 2, which, according to actor Varun Dhawan, is based on the 1971 war and certain true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is directed by Anurag Singh and is scheduled for release on January 23.

J.P. Dutta’s original Border, released in 1997, was a major box-office success and featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

Rathod, who has been active as a vocalist since 1999, achieved a major breakthrough with the song “Sandese Aate Hai” from Border. He later gained widespread acclaim for tracks such as “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and “Maula Mere Maula” from Anwar.

He has also performed in fusion concerts alongside artists including Trilok Gurtu, Ranjit Barot, and Abhijit Pohankar. In August 2005, Rathod and his wife appeared in an episode of the television comedy Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, which featured a friendly musical contest. In 2011, the couple released a Sufi album titled Kalma. (Source: IANS)