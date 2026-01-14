WHO Calls for Higher Taxes on Sugary Drinks, Fruit Juices, and Alcohol to Curb Diabetes and Cancer

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Raising taxes on fruit juices, sugary drinks, and alcohol is critical to reducing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancers, and injuries, particularly among children and young adults, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

In two newly released global reports, the WHO warned that sugary beverages and alcoholic drinks are becoming more affordable in many countries due to consistently low tax rates. The agency said this trend is undermining public health efforts at a time when preventable diseases are placing increasing strain on health systems worldwide.

While more than 100 countries currently impose taxes on sugary drinks such as sodas, the WHO noted that many other high-sugar products, including 100 percent fruit juices, sweetened milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees and teas, often remain untaxed. The median tax on these products amounts to only about 2 percent of the retail price of a typical sugary soda.

The reports also found that only a limited number of countries adjust such taxes for inflation, allowing health-harming products to become progressively cheaper in real terms. As a result, these products generate billions of dollars in profits, while governments and health systems bear the rising costs of treating preventable diseases and injuries.

“Health taxes are one of the strongest tools we have for promoting health and preventing disease,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. “By increasing taxes on products like tobacco, sugary drinks, and alcohol, governments can reduce harmful consumption and unlock funds for vital health services.”

In a separate analysis, the WHO said alcohol has become more affordable, or has not increased in price, in most countries since 2022, despite well-documented health risks. At least 167 countries levy taxes on alcoholic beverages, while 12 countries ban alcohol entirely. However, tax shares on alcohol remain low across regions, with global median excise shares of 14 percent for beer and 22.5 percent for spirits.

“More affordable alcohol drives violence, injuries, and disease,” said Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of WHO’s Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention. “While industry profits, the public often carries the health consequences and society the economic costs.”

The WHO urged governments to significantly strengthen and redesign health taxes, calling for higher real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by 2035. The organization said sustained increases in taxes would make these products less affordable over time and play a key role in protecting public health. (Source: IANS)