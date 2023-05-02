Ritu Goswami Chawla Joins Wellesley Office of Broketage Firm Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

- Advertisement -

WELLESLEY, MA– Ritu Goswami Chawla has joined one of the Massachusetts’ leading brokerage firms, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. She will serve in the firm’s Wellesley office.

“I am thrilled to share that I have joined Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. As one of the leading brokerages in Massachusetts, the firm’s local expertise, exceptional marketing and cutting-edge technology will allow me to better serve you–my clients,” said Ms. Chawla, a Wellesley resident.

In 2022, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty once again had the highest average sale price of the state’s top five firms.

“Whether you’re looking to sell, buy or rent, I look forward to connecting with you and sharing more of the exciting opportunities now available to my clients,” said Ms. Chawla.

Ms. Chawla brings an effective mix of skills, enthusiasm, and global orientations to real estate experience. Years of leading teams in finance and economics at multinational corporates like Dow Chemical and Philips, more than two decades living around the world in Singapore, Mumbai, Wellesley, and more, has given Ms. Chawla a sharp eye for value and ardent commitment to providing world class service to her clients.

Expatriate assignments resulting in local and international moves globally, meant moving her family of four kids and settling them into diverse cultures, new climates, neighborhoods, and schools. Ms. Chawla understands the complexities of relocation and shares with her clients’ years of valuable insights gained in moving around the world, and in the local markets within the US.

Her dedication, and passion for real estate combined with the Sotheby’s global reach will bring to life the unimaginable, making the experience a memorable and a happy one for her clients.

She helps deliver on the desires and dreams of the buyers and bring their vision to life. She aspires to give her clients across the globe the most organic experience possible by listening to their needs and providing valuable solutions. She is attentive to detail, provides prompt and transparent responses, and has strong work ethics.

Ms. Chawla’s artistic talents, including oil painting and photography, enhance her ability to highlight a home in the best possible aesthetics and light, to market it to the largest audience and have it sold optimally as a listing agent for her clients. She has a gallery of her artwork in her home and is also a member of an arts club in the Grammercy area in New York City. She finds beauty in interior decorations and home renovations to bring their best value and utility.

Ms. Chawla is a member of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, a licensed Massachusetts real estate sales agent, and a global real estate advisor with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in their Wellesley Office, helping her clients in the Greater Boston real estate market with buying, selling and renting houses and condominiums. She also serves on the board of an international charity for education in India, Pratham.

Ms. Chawla is a resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and lives with her husband who is a reputed global institutional investor. Their four kids are in the work force and in college in New York City and Washington D.C.

As a resident of Wellesley for a decade, she has extensive local knowledge of Wellesley and the neighboring areas. She believes in supporting the town hall, local businesses and the schools since she has sent three kids through the Wellesley public school system. She enjoys music, painting, yoga & meditation, and playing with her cockapoo Laila, and her parrot Maya during her free time.