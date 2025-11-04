Republican Congressman Urges Stronger India–U.S. Partnership, Warns Trump on Tariff Policy

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, has called for strengthening ties between India and the United States, saying the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies could usher in a new era of global stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute on Monday, McCormick said the Trump administration should treat India as a close ally and avoid policies that could strain economic cooperation. “When you talk about India, and I’m the chair of the India caucus, I love India,” he said. “I think India and the United States pair up well — the largest democracy and the wealthiest and oldest democracy — pairing together could bring another generation of peace the world has never seen, with prosperity and wealth development.”

The Georgia Republican cautioned President Donald Trump to be “careful” in his approach to trade tariffs involving India. “India was, on average, charging about 15 percent tariffs with barriers, and we were about 2 percent with no barriers. That’s something President Trump did very well, but we have to be careful,” McCormick noted.

He also praised India’s scientific and technological achievements, particularly its space program, citing the country’s successful lunar mission in 2023. “A country that does things very well put a spaceship on the dark side of the moon for $74 million,” he said. “I always joke that we couldn’t even build the building to discuss putting a spaceship on the dark side of the moon for that amount. We could do things so much better if we keep our friends close.”

McCormick’s remarks come as more Republican lawmakers voice support for deeper India–U.S. cooperation after a period of limited engagement. Over the past three weeks, at least six bipartisan letters and resolutions have been introduced in Congress reaffirming support for the partnership and defending the interests of the Indian American community.

In October, a bipartisan group of six members of the House of Representatives wrote to President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressing concern that recent restrictions on H-1B visas could harm U.S. employers and weaken competitiveness. Another letter from four lawmakers urged Trump to attend the upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit in India and other regional meetings in Asia.

That same day, a bipartisan resolution was introduced recognizing the contributions of the Indian American diaspora and condemning acts of racism targeting the community. The resolution described the India–U.S. relationship as “one of the most important democratic partnerships in the world.”

Both Republican and Democratic leaders have faced criticism for staying largely silent as senior Trump administration officials, including Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Lutnick, repeatedly targeted India over its oil imports from Russia and trade imbalance.

In August, the administration imposed a 50 percent tariff package on India, which included a 25 percent levy on Russian oil imports. However, recent weeks have seen signs of improvement, with negotiators from both sides resuming discussions to finalize the first phase of a trade agreement.

McCormick’s comments underscore growing bipartisan consensus in Washington that India remains a critical partner in technology, trade, and security — and that nurturing this alliance is essential to maintaining a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific order. (Source: IANS)